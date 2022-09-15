ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Southwest Little Rock development to host Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

By Ashlei King
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new development in Southwest Little Rock is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a big festival on Friday. Plaza Frida is hosting Fiesta de Independencia Hispana at its location at 4001 W. 65th Street.

More than 50 vendors, 12 performers and artists, and multiple food trucks will fill the area. It’s a place for family, fun and community.

“It’s for everybody of all ages, of all types, of all descents and of all heritages,” Jamie Taylor, Plaza Frida coordinator, said. “You’ll learn about all nine countries that celebrate in the month of September their Hispanic heritage.”

