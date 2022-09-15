Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
North Dakota beats Northern Arizona on late flea flicker
Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left to help North Dakota beat Northern Arizona 27-24. Northern Arizona had taken a 24-20 lead with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by R.J. Martinez’s 12-yard completion to Coleman Owen. UND answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive. NAU held a 14-13 lead entering the fourth after the teams combined for three punts in the third frame before the scoring happened down the stretch. Schuster was 21 of 32 for 206 yards and two touchdowns for North Dakota (2-1). Tyler Hoosman carried it 12 times for 102 yards. Martinez threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns for Northern Arizona (1-2). Owen finished with nine grabs for 136 yards and two scores.
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
National Guard Unit Welcomed Home In Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A big welcome home ceremony in Grand Forks for the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. They were greeted by family, friends and North Dakota leaders including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Gov. Doug Burgum along with Major General Alan Dohrman, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
Karlstad man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash
KARLSTAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A Karlstad, Minnesota, man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday when he lost control of an ATV he was driving and was thrown from the vehicle. Brian Anderson, 47, was driving the ATV eastbound on Minnesota Highway 11, just west of Karlstad. Around 12:39 p.m. Anderson...
KNOX News Radio
Friends, family bid goodbye to Lynn Stauss
Friends and family gathered Friday at Hope Church in Grand Forks to pay their respects to Lynn Stauss. The former East Grand Forks mayor died at his home Sunday at the age of 77. Stauss served 21 years as the top elected official in East Grand Forks. Paul Knight, lead...
KFYR-TV
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Park River, North Dakota is five thousand miles away from Buckingham Palace. But for the past 70 years, letters have brought Queen Elizabeth II and one North Dakota woman together. The queen was born on April 21, 1926. So was Park River’s Adele Hankey. “I...
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
