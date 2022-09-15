ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SFGate

Lance has surgery as Niners hand offense to Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm. Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. While most of the 71,802 inside of SoFi Stadium were dreading the worst Sunday, the All-Pro...
NFL
SFGate

TE George Kittle out for 2nd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will miss a second straight game because of a groin injury. Kittle is inactive for San Francisco's game Sunday against Seattle after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Kittle also missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Clemson DT Bresee will miss La Tech due to sister's death

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss Saturday night's game against Louisiana Tech, staying with his family following the death of his younger sister, Ella, this week. Bresee played in the Tigers' win over Furman last week, and then left to be with his family....
CLEMSON, SC
SFGate

Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster

Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

El Cerrito Football | From 7-Eleven To 4-0

Fueled By An Offensive Line That Loves Snack Runs As Much As Pancake Blocks, El Cerrito Football Rolled Foothill-Pleasanton To Stay Unbeaten •. Just how tight a bond has the El Cerrito football team’s offensive line formed this season?. Let’s just say that if you plan a snack run...
EL CERRITO, CA

