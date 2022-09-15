ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Washburn Tech gears up for Fall Open House in October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is gearing up for its Fall Open House in October. Washburn University Institute of Technology says residents are invited to discover their career passion at its Fall Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5724 SW Huntoon St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Golf Association names Addison Alonzo Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golf Association has named Addison Alonzo as its 2022 Player of the Year. Alonzo earned the title by winning the City Match Play in June, and the City Stroke Play in July. The Topeka West graduate also golfs collegiately at Hutchinson Community College.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Park Cemetery hosted their 13th annual Concert in the Park Sunday. Visitors enjoyed a live performance from the Topeka High School Drumline and local favorites, the King of Swings. They also had the chance to dance on a special dance floor and enjoy food & drinks.
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Runners take off at Lake Shawnee as part of Indy Races for Childhood Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer kicked off Saturday morning. Runners crossed the finish line at Lake Shawnee to help kids fight cancer. Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tension remains high at Emporia State University, a candlelight vigil has tentatively been planned for staff members that were let go. KVOE reports that staff member dismissals have been completed at Emporia State University, however, tension remains high on the campus. Plans are in the...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo Lights is seeing a success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials are overwhelmed with excitement to see the success in ticket sales just a few days after going on sale. The Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights, presented by Evergy, returns in November for its third annual event. This year, tickets went on sale earlier than past dates due to high demand.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to lace up your shoes Saturday, Sept. 17 and takes steps to help kids fight cancer. Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his family’s journey and how it led to the fundraising runs.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University names Peavlers as 2022 Family of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Washburn University says it officially named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year honoring their dedication to, support of, and enthusiasm for the university over decades. The award also acknowledges the family’s embodiment of the Washburn motto - Non-Nobis Solum or “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend with a special community event. The Hispanic Heritage Festival took place at Evergy Plaza on Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community came together to celebrate a growing culture. Dylan Tyler, Events...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

K-State recognized as diversity, inclusion leader for nearly a decade

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized as a leader in diversity and inclusion for nearly a decade now with its latest award from Insight Into Diversity magazine. For the ninth year in a row, Kansas State University says its diversity and inclusion efforts have been recognized...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

HHHS continues reduced fees, closes on Wednesdays due to capacity issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs to $25 until further notice and close on Wednesdays for the next month in order to provide necessary care for animals as it continues to experience capacity issues. Helping Hands Humane Society says on...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kings of Swing to present free concert Sunday afternoon at west Topeka cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 13th consecutive year, a big band concert will take place Sunday afternoon at a west Topeka cemetery. The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production. The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape...
TOPEKA, KS

