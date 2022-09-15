Read full article on original website
Washburn Tech gears up for Fall Open House in October
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is gearing up for its Fall Open House in October. Washburn University Institute of Technology says residents are invited to discover their career passion at its Fall Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5724 SW Huntoon St.
Topeka Golf Association names Addison Alonzo Player of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golf Association has named Addison Alonzo as its 2022 Player of the Year. Alonzo earned the title by winning the City Match Play in June, and the City Stroke Play in July. The Topeka West graduate also golfs collegiately at Hutchinson Community College.
Anglers to enjoy fishing at Governor’s Ponds during 5th annual Fishing Derby
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anglers will get to enjoy a day full of fishing at the Governor’s Ponds in the Capital City with a fishing derby hosted by LULAC. The Topeka LULAC Senior Center says it has teamed up with Stormont Vail Health to bring the 5th Annual Youth/Senior Fishing Derby back to the Capital City.
Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Park Cemetery hosted their 13th annual Concert in the Park Sunday. Visitors enjoyed a live performance from the Topeka High School Drumline and local favorites, the King of Swings. They also had the chance to dance on a special dance floor and enjoy food & drinks.
Runners take off at Lake Shawnee as part of Indy Races for Childhood Cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer kicked off Saturday morning. Runners crossed the finish line at Lake Shawnee to help kids fight cancer. Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer.
Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tension remains high at Emporia State University, a candlelight vigil has tentatively been planned for staff members that were let go. KVOE reports that staff member dismissals have been completed at Emporia State University, however, tension remains high on the campus. Plans are in the...
Topeka Zoo Lights is seeing a success
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials are overwhelmed with excitement to see the success in ticket sales just a few days after going on sale. The Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights, presented by Evergy, returns in November for its third annual event. This year, tickets went on sale earlier than past dates due to high demand.
Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to lace up your shoes Saturday, Sept. 17 and takes steps to help kids fight cancer. Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his family’s journey and how it led to the fundraising runs.
Washburn University names Peavlers as 2022 Family of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Washburn University says it officially named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year honoring their dedication to, support of, and enthusiasm for the university over decades. The award also acknowledges the family’s embodiment of the Washburn motto - Non-Nobis Solum or “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival at Evergy Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend with a special community event. The Hispanic Heritage Festival took place at Evergy Plaza on Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community came together to celebrate a growing culture. Dylan Tyler, Events...
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
K-State recognized as diversity, inclusion leader for nearly a decade
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized as a leader in diversity and inclusion for nearly a decade now with its latest award from Insight Into Diversity magazine. For the ninth year in a row, Kansas State University says its diversity and inclusion efforts have been recognized...
Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
HHHS continues reduced fees, closes on Wednesdays due to capacity issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs to $25 until further notice and close on Wednesdays for the next month in order to provide necessary care for animals as it continues to experience capacity issues. Helping Hands Humane Society says on...
Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Kings of Swing to present free concert Sunday afternoon at west Topeka cemetery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 13th consecutive year, a big band concert will take place Sunday afternoon at a west Topeka cemetery. The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.
Community honors CJ Hamilton’s legendary coaching and teaching career
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With 47 years on the sidelines and countless accomplishments, the name CJ Hamilton will always ring strong in Kansas. Hamilton was hired at Silver Lake in 1973, winning 8 state championships, 447 total wins and 39 mid-league titles. “There are a lot of numbers that are...
Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production. The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape...
