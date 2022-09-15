ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) —  The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts campus in Opelousas was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning while police secured the area following reports of a shooting near the high school.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said at around 10:15 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of East and Leo Streets.

Parent arrested after allegedly threatening school officials at St. Martinville Senior High

He said on scene an investigation determined that the occupants in a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were discharging a firearm in the area.

No injuries were reported, McLendon said.

As the investigation continued, he said, officers received information that a confrontation had occurred at a business in the 700 block of E. Landry Street involving the occupants of the two vehicles.

Brandon Lewis, 24 surrendered himself to authorities after he was identified as the person who fired several rounds at a vehicle that was occupied by two adult males that was struck multiple times, McLendon said.

Lewis was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on charges including: felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property and terrorizing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

McLendon says anyone with any information related to the shooting or any other criminal activity should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KPLC TV

Pedestrian struck and killed in Vernon Parish crash

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old male is dead after being struck by a 2016 Nissan Sentra on Holly Grove Road in Anacoco, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Cody M. Opry of Opelousas was laying in the roadway for unknown reasons when the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Troop E said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANACOCO, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

With records disagreement resolved, Wayne Griffin’s appeal of firing from LPD moving ahead

The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August. Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW IBERIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO search for man believed to be involved in Fifth Ward shooting

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 28-year-old Charles Jacobs of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, he was involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community. APSO is also being assisted by the United States...
MANSURA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
MANSURA, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

