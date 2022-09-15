ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO, FBI execute warrant and arrest one person at motel

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Online petition drive underway to keep killer in jail

SAN ANTONIO — Sunday afternoon a local angry mom launched a change.org petition drive to keep her son's killer in jail. Ana Maria Carpio said she fears the man who shot her son to death and then burned his body will be released from a juvenile detention facility during a Wednesday hearing, as the man is aging out of the juvenile system.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio local news

