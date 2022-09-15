Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Related
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
Man shot by his stepfather after charging at him, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after being shot by his stepfather Monday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m.on West Summit Ave at Neer Avenue on the northwest side of town. Police responded to the location for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they were...
Man shot, killed by police after struggle with officers
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been shot and killed by police after a brief struggle with officers. Police were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting involving a police officer. Chief William McManus said that police were initially...
More than 100 shell casings found at scene of shooting that sent one man to hospital
SAN ANTONIO — More than 100 shell casings were found at the scene of an overnight shooting on the west side of town that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on Cormorant near Ingram Road around 11:36 p.m. Saturday night. Police say they were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BCSO, FBI execute warrant and arrest one person at motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.
SAPD arrests one of two suspects accused of stealing $300,000 from armored truck
SAN ANTONIO — One of two suspects who allegedly made off with about $300,000 after holding up an armored truck at gunpoint last month has been taken into custody, authorities say. According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz, 21-year-old Lawrence Eric Taylor has been charged with aggravated...
Two people stabbed in random attacks on south east side
SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of two people on the south east side of San Antonio early Monday morning. It happened around 3:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of S New Braunfels Ave. Officers responded for a cutting in progress and when they...
Police: 8-year-old shot while playing video games inside room
SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house. The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Online petition drive underway to keep killer in jail
SAN ANTONIO — Sunday afternoon a local angry mom launched a change.org petition drive to keep her son's killer in jail. Ana Maria Carpio said she fears the man who shot her son to death and then burned his body will be released from a juvenile detention facility during a Wednesday hearing, as the man is aging out of the juvenile system.
Woman injured after man starts shooting at party, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured after a man started shooting at a party Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to the TA Truck Stop at the intersection of IH-10 E and Foster Road around 3:49 a.m. for the reported shooting. Police said they arrived on...
Two people found inside stolen vehicle with gunshot wounds across street from church
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the east side after two victims were found inside what officers say was a stolen vehicle located across the street from a church. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Noblewood near the Wheatley Heights Sports...
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting outside east-side church leaves one person dead, another injured
SAN ANTONIO — As hymns of praise were being belted out inside Bethany First Baptist Church, outside - bullets were flying. Congregants said they hit the floor when their security guard came into the sanctuary and told them multiple rounds were fired just outside their doors in the 200 block of Noblewood.
'There has to be change': Mother of slain San Antonio teen reacts to killer remaining behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago is being transferred to an adult prison, where he's expected to remain behind bars after the mother of the boy he killed fought against a premature release. Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing...
Five-year trend? | Violent crime in San Antonio didn't start yesterday
SAN ANTONIO — The rise in violent crime didn't start overnight in San Antonio. Police have been battling an uptick in criminal offenses for the past four years, and 2022 could make year five. KENS 5 requested the violent crime statistics from San Antonio for each substation. SAPD has...
Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times while playing Pokémon outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road just after 1:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing. SAPD said the victim was at a nearby...
Man shoots at 'peeping Tom' he caught looking at daughter through bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO — A man shot at a peeping Tom he said was staring at his daughter through her bedroom window late Wednesday night on the far northwest side of town. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Seco Creek near Loop 1604. When officers arrived...
FOUND: SAPD searching for missing 15-year-old
SAN ANTONIO — The 15-year-old girl who was missing Friday and last seen in the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street has been found, according to officials. The San Antonio Police Department said Camila Guerrero De La Fuente was found Saturday afternoon.
National Alliance for Mental Illness stretched to limits in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Mental health needs are quickly outpacing the help that's available in Bexar County. Statistics show that one in five people in Bexar County are living with a mental illness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in San Antonio says it is stretched beyond capacity. "If...
Michelle Barrientes Vela faces sentencing after tampering conviction
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence earlier this month after a widely publicized trial, will have to wait to find out how much time she's going to spend behind bars—if any time at all. Legal teams deliberated for...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0