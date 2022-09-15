Read full article on original website
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 113,000 acres; See the new fire progression map
More than 2,500 people are fighting the Cedar Creek Fire Monday morning, which has grown to more than 113,000 acres. It is now 11% contained, according to fire manages. The size of the fire grew significantly Saturday morning — from about 93,000 to 110,000 acres in 24 hours — but that was by design.
Smith Rock hiker rescued after falling nearly 50 ft.
A hiker was rescued from Smith Rock on Saturday morning after falling nearly 50 feet from a rock, according to Deschutes County Search and Rescue. Deschutes County 911 received a call about an injured hiker who had fallen on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick’s Pass at around 10 a.m., Deputy Aaron Myers said.
OCHOCO IRRIGATION DISTRICT: Fall update and shining a spotlight on our ditch riders
It is not unusual for ditch riders to get late-night calls to take care of issues and emergenciesThe 2022 irrigation season presented many challenges for our farmers, recreational users, fish and wildlife habitat. As we navigate the third year of severe drought, we all feel the impact. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Crook County is listed as D4 (Exceptional Drought) and has been longer than any other area in the state. As of Sept. 8, Prineville Reservoir is at 12% capacity, the lowest elevation ever recorded since its construction. Due to dropping water levels, Ochoco Reservoir...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans
After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet. The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ.
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19
On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night
A sprinkler system stopped a kitchen fire in its tracks at a northeast Bend apartment Saturday evening, but the resulting water and smoke damage displaced six residents of five nearby apartments until cleanup is completed, officials said. The post Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night appeared first on KTVZ.
Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years
(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A man from...
Nearly 1,600 teddy bears donated for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Run
Dozens of motorcycle riders revved their engines for Saturday's 24th annual Teddy Bear Run. It was a group ride that started at Wild Horse Harley-Davidson in Bend. The group effort was to deliver teddy bears to Central Oregon hospitals. The teddy bears were placed outside the emergency rooms. Nearly 1,600...
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
FOUND SAFE: Missing 7-year-old boy from Bend
Bend Police say a 7-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found safe. Police say officers were called to a home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 9:50 a.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to learn the boy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. and was not at school.
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Sunriver theater celebrates 10 years of productions
Meet the cast of the current play in the works: Oz, and the woman who started it all 10 years ago: Victoria Kristy. Central Oregon Daily’s Karli Olsen went to Sunriver to see how the theater group is preparing for their next show.
