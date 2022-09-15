ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

McNeese vs Alcorn State Recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 1,050 days the McNeese Cowboys hosted a night game under the lights as they took on the Alcorn State Braves. Both teams came into the game (0-2) on the season. The Braves were the team that got off to a fast start as they scored the first 13 points of the game. McNeese then responded with a field goal by Mason Smith to make it 13-3. Alcorn State would then add another touchdown as QB Aaron Allen found Monterio Hunt for a 89 yards. The Cowboys would go into the half down 21-3, but as they came out of the locker room adjustments were clearly made as they pulled the game with-in one possession as D’Angelo Duham found the endzone on a 14 yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 Alcorn State. That is the closest the Cowboys got though as QB Knox Kadum would go on to throw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that would lead to the Braves adding to there lead. In the end McNeese tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Alcorn State 30-19.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along. #10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors...
OAKDALE, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Career Day is approaching for local high school and college students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, local high school students will have the opportunity to look towards their future. Monday is Career Day at Washington-Marion High School. This event is being put on by the school’s alumni to help celebrate homecoming week. Then on Tuesday night, college students...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time. The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage. The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend, students gathered for a retreat at McNeese University. The Lewis Scholars program is designed to enhance the college experience for black men throughout the University of Louisiana school system. “They get to enjoy retreats like this where they can add to their professional...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bestofswla.com

Pat’s Of Henderson

Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Mayor Youth Mentorship Program returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being paused for two years, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Youth Partnership is returning. The program is open to students in grades 8 through 12. It’s an effort to teach students about local government and to give them a voice on issues...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Work underway at Capital One Tower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches

What started off as a game similar to fantasy football for duck hunting is now a way to track and log your hunts. Blind Bag is a free app that helps plan and record hunts by charting hunter's experiences and data.
CAMERON, LA
KPLC TV

Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission a granting nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana, has announced its senior citizen grant program is available. The grant program will accept applications online until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. The requirement for eligibility in the program is to obtain charitable work, which...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Oct. 5, 2022. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
MOSS BLUFF, LA

