ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Georgia Christian School volleyball team will have a game with Valwood School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
VALDOSTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WALB 10

15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
VALDOSTA, GA
10NEWS

Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old

MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
MONTICELLO, FL
ware.k12.ga.us

Board Members Tour Ware County High School

Members of the Ware County Board of Education toured Ware County High School after enjoying a delicious meal provided by Sandra Thrift and her lunchroom crew earlier this week. Each month, board members tour a school during the lunch hour to visit with and observe school staff in action. Dr. Tyrone Kellogg is the principal at Ware County High School.
WARE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
douglasnow.com

Trojans make history against Seminoles, win 65-0

The Coffee Trojans and Salem Seminoles had played each other four times heading into Friday night’s matchup at Jardine Stadium. The Trojans were a perfect 4-0 and had outscored the Seminoles 186-14. You can add a win and a record-setting 65 more points to Coffee’s total. The Trojans...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'

In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

3 arrested following lengthy gambling investigation in Clinch County

As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Yale University#Valdosta State University#Harvard#Linus College#Vsu#The U S News#National Universities#Mit#Academic Affairs
WALB 10

New development for downtown Valdosta in the works

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Second Harvest of the Big Bend works with Publix to feed families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With 36,000 people in Leon County considered food insecure, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to address this need for families. Thursday, Publix employees volunteered with Second Harvest through packing boxes to help feed several North Florida communities. Second Harvest Big Bend CEO, Monique...
LEON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

FDC inmate sentenced for assaulting staff

MADISON, FL – A FDC Inmate was sentenced for assaulting a correctional officer at the Madison Correctional Institution. On September 7, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional thirty-five years and eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution in October 2018.
MADISON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Stanford University
greenepublishing.com

Former Madison attorney sentenced

Former Madison County attorney, Ernest Maloney “Ernie” Page, IV, finally learned his fate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when he was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by a period of 18 months of supervised release. This sentence was handed down by Judge Marcia Morales Howard, United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, in Jacksonville. Page was sentenced for his part in a bribery scheme that involved securing a discounted price for a tractor in exchange for a reduced sentence in a drunk driving case. Page was convicted of “Conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.”
MADISON, FL
douglasnow.com

Fourteen cases ready for September trial week

A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
DOUGLAS, GA
greenepublishing.com

Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
MADISON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy