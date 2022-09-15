Read full article on original website
Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Georgia Christian School volleyball team will have a game with Valwood School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WALB 10
Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
10NEWS
Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
ware.k12.ga.us
Board Members Tour Ware County High School
Members of the Ware County Board of Education toured Ware County High School after enjoying a delicious meal provided by Sandra Thrift and her lunchroom crew earlier this week. Each month, board members tour a school during the lunch hour to visit with and observe school staff in action. Dr. Tyrone Kellogg is the principal at Ware County High School.
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
douglasnow.com
Trojans make history against Seminoles, win 65-0
The Coffee Trojans and Salem Seminoles had played each other four times heading into Friday night’s matchup at Jardine Stadium. The Trojans were a perfect 4-0 and had outscored the Seminoles 186-14. You can add a win and a record-setting 65 more points to Coffee’s total. The Trojans...
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
wfxl.com
3 arrested following lengthy gambling investigation in Clinch County
As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.
WALB 10
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
WCTV
Second Harvest of the Big Bend works with Publix to feed families
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With 36,000 people in Leon County considered food insecure, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to address this need for families. Thursday, Publix employees volunteered with Second Harvest through packing boxes to help feed several North Florida communities. Second Harvest Big Bend CEO, Monique...
valdostatoday.com
FDC inmate sentenced for assaulting staff
MADISON, FL – A FDC Inmate was sentenced for assaulting a correctional officer at the Madison Correctional Institution. On September 7, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional thirty-five years and eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution in October 2018.
Valdosta Police Department investigating Sunday morning homicide
The Valdosta Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
greenepublishing.com
Former Madison attorney sentenced
Former Madison County attorney, Ernest Maloney “Ernie” Page, IV, finally learned his fate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when he was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by a period of 18 months of supervised release. This sentence was handed down by Judge Marcia Morales Howard, United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, in Jacksonville. Page was sentenced for his part in a bribery scheme that involved securing a discounted price for a tractor in exchange for a reduced sentence in a drunk driving case. Page was convicted of “Conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.”
WTGS
2 Georgia children shot, suspect now in custody had just left prison, says GBI
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot over the weekend in Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a suspect is now in custody. The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Moultrie on Old Adel Road,...
douglasnow.com
Fourteen cases ready for September trial week
A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
greenepublishing.com
Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
