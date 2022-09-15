As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.

CLINCH COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO