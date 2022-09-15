Read full article on original website
Second Harvest working to turn the city orange for Hunger Action month
Dozens of Publix team members and volunteers from second harvest of the big bend teamed up to pack hundreds of boxes for families in need.
valdostatoday.com
Applications being accepted for Valdosta Christmas Parade
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street are now accepting applications for the 2022 Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade. According to a Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the theme for this year’s parade will be holiday cards. For rules, regulations, and applications a link is available below.
greenepublishing.com
New produce store offers more than produce
Soon after Linda Hamby moved to Madison from St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2020, she saw the need for the freshest fruits and vegetables possible to be available to the community. She also had the desire to help local farmers and producers wherever possible. That desire to offer high-quality, fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables was fulfilled on Saturday, Aug. 20, when “Hamby's Veggies, Fruits and More” opened its doors on Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.
thefamuanonline.com
Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar opens in mall
The new Black-owned restaurant Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar has found a home in Governors Square Mall. Owned and operated by husband and wife Mack and Keziah Gentry, Kezzy’s Bar & Bistro opened its doors for a soft launch in late August. With plans to get their feet wet before their grand opening in October, the Gentrys have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their food and space.
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
Pensacola woman plans to pay off her mother’s home after winning $1 million scratch-off at Winn-Dixie
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman claimed a $1 million lotto prize from a ticket she bought at a Winn-Dixie in Pensacola. Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Two local favorites are closing up shop Happy Motoring and Craft House
Railroad Square Craft House opened back in 2019 and has been fighting an uphill battle ever since..
Post-Searchlight
Flint River Fair returns to Bainbridge in October
Next month will see the return of the Flint River Fair, a yearly staple that has been missing since 2019. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor sat down with the Post-Searchlight to give people a preview of what to expect. The festivities will begin on Tuesday, October 4, from 5:00-10:00...
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
INSIDE LOOK: FSU using $20M from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades
Florida State University is using $20 million from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades.
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Sept. 18
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
10NEWS
Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
WCTV
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A few showers or brief thundershowers possible this evening, mainly over the southeastern parts of the Big Bend and near the coast. Otherwise, milder with lows in the low 70s.
greenepublishing.com
Heating things up in Perry, Fla.
The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
wfxl.com
Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed
A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
