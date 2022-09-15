ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp7Hr_0hxLXhOm00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a missing 64-year-old Bend-area man last known to be living off Highway 97 north of Bend.

John McPheeters, reported missing Thursday morning, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 10 around 10 a.m., Sergeant Doug Jackson said.

He last was known to be living off the east side of Highway 97 near milepost 132, just north of Bend, Jackson said. He is known to frequent the area of Robal Lane and Highway 97.

McPheeters is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 and about 130 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and a gray beard. His last known clothing description is a tie-dyed T-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a jacket of unknown color. He also routinely carries a blue duffle bag, Jackson said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen McPheeters is asked to call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

M M
3d ago

oh I hope he wasn't harmed by that killer that has been seen in the homeless camps, n cannot be caught. God bless let this man, be safe, and be saved.

Reply
3
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County DA’s office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds

Deschutes County is working to secure the full $490,000 Domestic Violence grant award by requiring defendants in criminal cases where bodily fluids are believed to be exchanged to get tested for communicable diseases within 48 hours of being indicted or in custody, upon request of the victim. The post Deschutes County DA’s office works to speed HIV testing of domestic violence suspects, preserve grant funds appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19

On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
REDMOND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR

A 21-year-old Seattle man setting up a slack line at Smith Rock State Park was injured in a 35- to 50-foot fall Saturday morning, prompting a rescue that took several hours and involved several mountain rescue teams who happened to be training at the park, officials said. The post Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com

Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff

A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 18-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 18-24. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Delineation work will be occurring. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road, and installation of roadside delineators between Powell Butte Highway and Johnson Ranch Road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans

After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet. The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Idaho Fugitive Caught In Bend After 16 Months On The Lam

BEND, OR -- An Idaho fugitive on the loose since May of 2021 is now in the Deschutes County Jail. In August, Bend Police say 36-year-old Zachary Heward used a false name in a traffic stop. On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., an officer saw the same vehicle associated with Heward.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’

As of 12:01 a.m., Friday, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District ended the additional restrictions fire precaution order for industrial operations within the John Day and Prineville units.  All other fire season restrictions remain in effect for industrial operations.  The post ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’ appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory through at least Monday for Deschutes, 3 other counties

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Friday for Deschutes, northern Klamath, Lake, and eastern Lane counties through Monday, due to smoke primarily from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge. The post Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory through at least Monday for Deschutes, 3 other counties appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County, partnering cities hire first houseless strategies, solutions director

Following a highly competitive national recruitment, Deschutes County and partnering cities Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters have hired Cheyenne Purrington as Central Oregon’s first Houseless Strategies and Solutions Director. The post Deschutes County, partnering cities hire first houseless strategies, solutions director appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy