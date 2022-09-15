BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a missing 64-year-old Bend-area man last known to be living off Highway 97 north of Bend.

John McPheeters, reported missing Thursday morning, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 10 around 10 a.m., Sergeant Doug Jackson said.

He last was known to be living off the east side of Highway 97 near milepost 132, just north of Bend, Jackson said. He is known to frequent the area of Robal Lane and Highway 97.

McPheeters is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 and about 130 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and a gray beard. His last known clothing description is a tie-dyed T-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a jacket of unknown color. He also routinely carries a blue duffle bag, Jackson said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen McPheeters is asked to call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man appeared first on KTVZ .