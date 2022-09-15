La Crosse mortgage lenders say first time homebuyers have decreased by half

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The cost of purchasing a new home isn’t cheap and now, you may have to make a down payment of tens of thousands of dollars to afford one. For the first time since 2008, mortgage rates have gone over 6%. Local mortgage lenders say one group is being affected the most.

Buying your first home is a big step for many. Mortgage loan professional at the Governmental Employees Credit Union, Rhonda Britton, has been helping her clients purchase homes for over 25 years, but the process has become increasingly difficult over the years.

“People that I had pre approved a year ago for say, $200,000, now I’m only able to get them approved for $140,000 to $150,000,” Britton said.

On Thursday, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 6.02%.

“You’d have a higher mortgage payment based on a higher interest rate,” President of La Crosse Area Realtors Association, Lance Dembraski, said.

According to Britton, one group of homebuyers are being affected the most.

“Unfortunately, it’s really taken the first time homebuyers out of the market this year,” she said.

According to the G.E.C.U., this year, the number of first-time homebuyers has decreased by 50%.

To lower the monthly mortgage payment, buyers are having to make a larger down payment.

“Now, I’m seeing they’re needing to put down 10% and maybe even 20%,” Britton said.

Dembraski says the this is not the highest mortgage rates have been.

“Historically, the 6% is still a pretty good rate,” he said.

According to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, mortgage rates have normally been over 7%.

“The first house I bought was just over 6% and everybody told me that was a great rate,” Dembraski said.

As for people looking into buying their first home, Britton says expect to see that 6% rate for a while.

“We’re not going to see much change from now to the end of the year,” she said.

Last year, the mortgage rate was roughly 3%. Experts say there’s no telling when the rates may decrease to that level again.

