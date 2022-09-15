ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mind Your Banners: Heading for the Hilltoppers

By Clark Wade, Indianapolis Star
IU Insiders Dustin Dopirak and Zach Osterman discuss the challenge ahead of Tom Allen’s 2-0 IU football team this weekend, when high-tempo Western Kentucky comes to Bloomington in search of an upset.

Indiana football: 3 things to like, 3 things not to like following the OT win

Indiana continues to prove it’s a second-half team. And that was good enough again on Saturday, when the Hoosiers rallied past Western Kentucky 33-30 on Charles Campbell’s 51-yard field goal in overtime. IU had trailed 30-22 before Connor Bazelak led a 75-yard drive in less than 3 minutes to tie the game, with the 2-point conversion, with 47 seconds to go.
Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception

Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
