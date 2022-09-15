Read full article on original website
Hurricane Warning issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 02:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - San Juan and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau Gusty showers will impact portions of northeastern Nassau, northeastern Duval, southeastern Camden and south central Glynn Counties through 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 23 miles southeast of Jekyll Island to 12 miles northeast of Fernandina Beach to 9 miles northeast of Little Talbot Island. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Fernandina Beach, Kings Bay Base, Yulee, Neptune Beach, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island, Fort Caroline, Jekyll Island and Cumberland Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hurricane Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flood Watch issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 18:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: North Central FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive runoff and the potential for additional rainfall. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The potential for showers and thunderstorms continues with additional rainfall totals between 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts expected, particularly across portions of southern Puerto Rico tonight into Tuesday. Soils are extremely saturated and rivers are running well above normal levels. Therefore the risk for flash flooding as well as mudslides and rockfalls continues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero. * WHEN...Until 445 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Otero County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Porter, Rupert, North Hebron, Belcher, Chamberlin Mills, East Hartford, Slateville, East Hebron, West Hebron, Tiplady, Braymer School, South Hartford, Goose Island, South Granville, West Rupert and North Argyle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tornado Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clark; Scotland The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Van Buren County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Scotland County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pulaski, or 8 miles east of Bloomfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton around 730 PM CDT. Lebanon around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Cantril, Lake Sugema Campground, Lacey Keosauqua State Park, Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Keosauqua, Keosauqua Airport, Mount Sterling, Bentonsport/Vernon and Heath Memorial Conservation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:34:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive runoff and the potential for additional rainfall. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The potential for showers and thunderstorms continues with additional rainfall totals between 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts expected, particularly across portions of southern Puerto Rico tonight into Tuesday. Soils are extremely saturated and rivers are running well above normal levels. Therefore the risk for flash flooding as well as mudslides and rockfalls continues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Culebra, Eastern Interior, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 18:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Culebra; Eastern Interior; Northeast; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive runoff and the potential for additional rainfall. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The potential for showers and thunderstorms continues with additional rainfall totals between 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts expected, particularly across portions of southern Puerto Rico tonight into Tuesday. Soils are extremely saturated and rivers are running well above normal levels. Therefore the risk for flash flooding as well as mudslides and rockfalls continues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chittenden FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Vermont and northwest Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison and Washington. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen near and just north of Bristol with recent rain gages reporting over 2 inches in the Jerusalem area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bristol, Starksboro, Lincoln, Buels Gore, Monkton, New Haven, Fayston, Warren, South Starksboro, West Lincoln and Jerusalem. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culberson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culberson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Canal Point. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Palm Beach County. LIGHTNING...EXCESSIVE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Schenectady A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHENECTADY...WEST CENTRAL ALBANY AND SCHOHARIE COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Delanson to near Schoharie to near Livingstonville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cobleskill, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Richmondville, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Central Bridge, Preston-Potter Hollow, Conesville, West Berne, Huntersland, Warnerville, Broome Center, Becker Corners, West Fulton, Shutts Corners, Barnerville and Eminence. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms over the area may produce heavy rainfall rates over one inch per hour. This may lead to flash flooding, especially on recent burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Flood Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Eastern Coconino County including Flagstaff and Tuba City, most of Navajo and Apache counties including Navajo and Hopi Nations. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture will interact with a low pressure system west of the state to bring a threat of occasional showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...All beaches across Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Arizona, including the following areas, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau and Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture will interact with an area of low pressure west of the state to bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall from late Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
