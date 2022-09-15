ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yount, Rubley honored as Region's best for week of Sept. 5-10

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
Owen Yount of Monroe and Dundee’s Isaak Rubley are this week’s winners.

Yount emerged from a close vote to be named Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week. He picked up 222 voted to 207 for Eddie Light of Gibraltar Carlson.

Rubley, a cross country runner from Dundee, ran away from the competition. He finished with 149 votes. No one else managed more than 95.

Look for new polls to be posted on Sunday.

Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week

FINAL VOTE TOTALS

Owen Yount, Monroe222

Eddie Light, Carlson207

Malachi Pribyl, Jefferson163

Ryan Zanger, Dundee126

Cooper Nye, Airport118

Vaughn Brown, Mason73

Bryce Kalb, Summerfield58

Shea Ruddy, Whiteford48

Ronny Johnson, Milan45

Graham Junge, Flat Rock43

TOTAL VOTES1,103

Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week

FINAL VOTE TOTALS

Isaak Rubley, Dundee149

Victoria Gray, Bedford95

Lauren McNamara, Flat Rock32

Angela Sweeney, Mason11

Evan Schmidtz, Ida7

Noah Kaplan, Bedford6

TOTAL VOTES300

