Yount, Rubley honored as Region's best for week of Sept. 5-10
Owen Yount of Monroe and Dundee’s Isaak Rubley are this week’s winners.
Yount emerged from a close vote to be named Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week. He picked up 222 voted to 207 for Eddie Light of Gibraltar Carlson.
Rubley, a cross country runner from Dundee, ran away from the competition. He finished with 149 votes. No one else managed more than 95.
Look for new polls to be posted on Sunday.
Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week
FINAL VOTE TOTALS
Owen Yount, Monroe222
Eddie Light, Carlson207
Malachi Pribyl, Jefferson163
Ryan Zanger, Dundee126
Cooper Nye, Airport118
Vaughn Brown, Mason73
Bryce Kalb, Summerfield58
Shea Ruddy, Whiteford48
Ronny Johnson, Milan45
Graham Junge, Flat Rock43
TOTAL VOTES1,103
Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week
FINAL VOTE TOTALS
Isaak Rubley, Dundee149
Victoria Gray, Bedford95
Lauren McNamara, Flat Rock32
Angela Sweeney, Mason11
Evan Schmidtz, Ida7
Noah Kaplan, Bedford6
TOTAL VOTES300
