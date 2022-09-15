ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Toddlers aren't transgender

The subject of “gender-affirming care” for children has hit a fever pitch in recent weeks. A firestorm of video clips went viral on social media, depicting medical professionals cheerfully describing various surgical procedures available at their gender clinics. One clip showed a professor at Yale University talking about how she helps children as young as 3 years old who identify as transgender or “nonbinary.”
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
TODAY.com

What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion

On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Birth Certificates#Court Order#Politics State#Racism#Lgbtq Hiv Project#The Associated Press
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Reason.com

Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services

Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
ELDORADO, TX
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy