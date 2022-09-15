ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Paula Donatelli
3d ago

I'll never understand why some people think it's okay to inflict pain on an animal under the guise of training. How would this woman feel if someone had that same belief when it came to her children? Both animals and children respond so much better to positive reinforcement. My heart aches for those poor horses,as well as to their owners. Thankfully they saw enough to get their horses away from her. She should go to prison for this.

Paigebrant
3d ago

Now she will get treated in prison the way she abused those innocent horses. Disgusting Fithy Degenerate Knave!

Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91

ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to three shootings Friday evening with a man injured and taken to the hospital in each shooting. A 21-year-old New Haven man, a 35-year-old West Haven man, and a 46-year-old Seymour man were all injured. Police don’t believe the incidents were connected. Police Chief Karl Jacobson said a majority of officers were working the New Haven Grand Prix when the shootings happened.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville. Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NewsTimes

Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay

MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
WILLINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say

HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
HAMDEN, CT
Fox News

Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed

The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
