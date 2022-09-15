PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville. Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO