Paula Donatelli
3d ago
I'll never understand why some people think it's okay to inflict pain on an animal under the guise of training. How would this woman feel if someone had that same belief when it came to her children? Both animals and children respond so much better to positive reinforcement. My heart aches for those poor horses,as well as to their owners. Thankfully they saw enough to get their horses away from her. She should go to prison for this.
5
Paigebrant
3d ago
Now she will get treated in prison the way she abused those innocent horses. Disgusting Fithy Degenerate Knave!
4
