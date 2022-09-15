ELON, N.C. — Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Elon Police responded to 957 East Haggard Ave for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located two males both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to local trauma centers and are receiving treatment. One male subject was shot in the face and is currently listed in stable condition and the other male received a gunshot wound to the chest and is currently in critical condition. At this time, it is believed that the shooting was between the two males and that there is not a suspect at large. The investigation is still on-going at this time.

ELON, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO