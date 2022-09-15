Read full article on original website
Surry County Now has Updated COVID Boosters
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is now offering the updated Moderna and Pfizer booster shots. The CDC recommends the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech, for people ages 12 years and older, or from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. The bivalent vaccine booster is designed to offer protection against two different strains of the virus – the original strain that all previous vaccines have targeted and the newer Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.
Two Bodies Discovered on Orange County Hiking Trail
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a potential double murder after two bodies were discovered on a trail in Orange County. WTVD first confirmed through the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) that men riding four-wheelers found the bodies Sunday around 3:00 p.m. near some power-lines. No identification has been released, however, the sheriff's office said the bodies are a young white female and a young black male; both under the age of 20. The two appear to both have gunshot wounds.
High Point residents speak up about dangerous crosswalk
"The oncoming traffic to the left stopped and the last lane of traffic to the right just the guy didn't stop, he just kept driving" said High Point business owner Janet Sullivan. Sullivan knows how speedy drivers can pose a threat to pedestrians where Hillcrest merges with North Main Street.
Homicide Under Investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — On Sunday at approximately 12:52 AM, Salisbury Police were dispatched to 1433 Old Wilkesboro Rd in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers located Auburn Odell Clement (27-year-old male) with a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life saving measures but Clement succumbed to his injures. Anyone with...
High Point Car Crash Kills One, Injures Two Others
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Saturday at roughly 2:15 p.m., High Point Police, High Point Fire, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries. When the responding units arrived on scene, they determined that a Chevrolet Silverado operated by Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archdale, had struck a Toyota Scion operated by Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington. Williams did not survive the impact, killing the young woman.
Two Elon Men Hospitalized After Shooting
ELON, N.C. — Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Elon Police responded to 957 East Haggard Ave for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located two males both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to local trauma centers and are receiving treatment. One male subject was shot in the face and is currently listed in stable condition and the other male received a gunshot wound to the chest and is currently in critical condition. At this time, it is believed that the shooting was between the two males and that there is not a suspect at large. The investigation is still on-going at this time.
