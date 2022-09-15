ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
Detectives identify Pasco County murder victim

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting which occurred Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect. PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.
