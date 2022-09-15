ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Man took, shared photos of children, women at gyms, pools

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of taking photos of women and children at gyms and public pools and then sharing the images, police wrote in court documents obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators.

James Seebeck faces two child pornography-related charges, records showed, following his arrest on Sept. 6.

In May 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from a social media company about 23 files of “child sexual exploitation,” police wrote in the report. A device in question was believed to be in the Las Vegas area and NCMEC began to involve Metro police.

In July 2021, an investigator learned the IP address involved was tied to Seebeck, police said. In March 2022, investigators executed a search warrant on Seebeck’s Google account, finding “multiple candid photos of women and female children” from gyms and public pools, documents said.

The account also contained identifying information about Seebeck, police said.

In June, police served a search warrant with the help of the FBI at Seebeck’s home, police said. The location of the arrest was redacted in the documents. Investigators spoke to Seebeck about who would have access to the internet.

“When asked about the photographs in his email account, which depict young female children in the pool in bathing suits and capturing the buttocks area of another juvenile female walking through a parking lot in her gymnastics leotard, James admitted he knows taking these images were wrong,” police wrote in the report. “James stated that he immediately deleted them and never sent them to anyone.”

Police wrote in the documents that Seebeck allegedly took the photos and distributed them through the social media platform, documents said. They said they also found files depicting child pornography on a computer.

“When asked about why he could capture these images, James stated he likes ‘butts,’ but he has enough ‘self-restraint’ to not act on anything,” police wrote in court documents.

Seebeck posted bail and was due back in court in October.

