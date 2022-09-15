ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway

Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
WJTV 12

Hazmat crew responds to chlorine leak at O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson hazmat crew and the Ridgeland Fire Department responded to a chlorine leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Monday, September 19. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), officials identified a chlorine leak in the chemical building. All personnel were evacuated immediately from the chemical building. […]
desotocountynews.com

Lottery announces August transfer to the State

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has completed its August transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22, bringing the total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close...
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Mississippi to End Blatantly Racist Voting Restrictions

Recently, a Mississippi Appeals Court purposefully decided to keep a racist, Jim Crow-era voting restriction in the state’s constitution. The restriction keeps people that are convicted of felonies from being allowed to exercise their right to vote along with the rest of the state. Source: MSNBC/YouTube. This law has...
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System

Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
wvasfm.org

Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program

Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
WLBT

Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named National Blue...
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
