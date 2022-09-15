Read full article on original website
Archie Saxton
3d ago
business as usual, when it comes to race nothing will ever be equal. Need to pass laws to hold elected officials accountable in any level of government that speak like this alderman did .
3
WSMV
Nashville student wanted for bringing gun to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student at Maplewood High School is wanted after being found an administrator with a loaded gun in his backpack. According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the student ran away from the campus. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when...
Another arrest after Nashville school threat
Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.
WSMV
Nashville student charged after ‘threatening gunfire’ at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are dealing with another threat of violence directed at a Nashville school. A 14-year-old student was arrested at Hillwood High School Monday after police say the teen created an Instagram post threatening gunfire in the school, a media release said. Last Friday, another...
Man stabs clerk while robbing a smoke shop in Clarksville
Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Rony's Smoke Shop in Clarksville Saturday night.
WSMV
Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
Dad arrested after pointing gun at daughter’s boyfriend in front of sandwich shop
A Nashville man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at his daughter’s boyfriend earlier this month.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Public comment is king in Montgomery County American Classical Education charter school appeal
The third charter school appeal hearing this week between ACE and local TN school boards was less contentious than the first two. Where the contention came in was public comment.
WBBJ
Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
Lawsuit: Wife of Landon Eastep claims excessive force by police led to death
The wife of a man — who died following a police standoff and shooting on the side of Interstate 65 in January — has filed a federal lawsuit against responding police officers.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
WSMV
All residents accounted for after West Nashville apartment complex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said all occupants of an apartment complex destroyed by fire Sunday morning have now been accounted for. The fire at the apartment complex located at 358 Belle Valley Drive was reported in Building L around 2 a.m. Fire officials originally thought two...
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
Members of alleged South American crime syndicate arrested in Forest Hills burglary
The crime is part of a recent trend where South American nationals infiltrate a community for the expressed purpose of burglarizing upscale homes.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
KWQC
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
