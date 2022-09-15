ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

Comments / 13

Archie Saxton
3d ago

business as usual, when it comes to race nothing will ever be equal. Need to pass laws to hold elected officials accountable in any level of government that speak like this alderman did .

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Nashville student wanted for bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student at Maplewood High School is wanted after being found an administrator with a loaded gun in his backpack. According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the student ran away from the campus. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville student charged after ‘threatening gunfire’ at school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are dealing with another threat of violence directed at a Nashville school. A 14-year-old student was arrested at Hillwood High School Monday after police say the teen created an Instagram post threatening gunfire in the school, a media release said. Last Friday, another...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Politics Local#City Of Portland#State#The City Council
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

All residents accounted for after West Nashville apartment complex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said all occupants of an apartment complex destroyed by fire Sunday morning have now been accounted for. The fire at the apartment complex located at 358 Belle Valley Drive was reported in Building L around 2 a.m. Fire officials originally thought two...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
MURFREESBORO, TN
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy