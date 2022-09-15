Read full article on original website
Hundreds turn out for Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade
MORTON (25 News Now) - Hundreds of people filled up Jefferson Street in Morton for this year’s Pumpkin Parade. The parade started at 10:30 Saturday morning, with over a hundred floats taking part, throwing candy and waving to the crowd. Bands, police and fire officials, along with local schools, churches, and businesses participated in the parade. One float even had some of the year’s largest pumpkins along for the ride.
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative hosts second Bridge-to-Bridge River Drive
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The second annual Bridge-to-Bridge River Drive kicked off Saturday throughout Peoria Heights, Lacon, Chillicothe, Henry and Spring Bay. The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative hosted the weekend festivities. Events in the various communities include farmer’s markets, a car show and a bridge to bridge scavenger hunt....
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
Riverfront Museum hosts sneak peek of new Dan Fogelberg musical
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Scottish Rite Theatre performed a sneak peek of one of their latest shows a Peoria’s Riverfront Museum Saturday. The show is called ‘Native Son,’ a musical inspired by the work River City native Dan Fogelberg, the successful singer-songwriter from the 70s and 80s.
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern
It’s Jeff Putnam who’s been my friend and co-contributor since the days of my magazine People of Peoria and he’s added many posts here on MBIP including this tale of The Buffalo Springfield playing near Peoria. This is a great story and I appreciate Jeff sharing it with all of us here.
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Peoria’s Latin Fest returns during Hispanic Heritage Month
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A night of Latin fusion pervaded through Casa De Arte, Saturday night. The restaurant was the site for Peoria’s second annual Latin Fest in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event featured live music, food, drinks, karaoke, and dancing all proudly embraced by the...
Kids raise money for St. Jude in support of friend
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Elementary-aged school children in Bloomington are taking it upon themselves to help fund cancer research. Friday night, Addyson Rudicil and friends hosted their second Cancer Dancer fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Rudicil started the fundraiser last year as a way to support her friend Calista Cook or CJ who is battling cancer.
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 17, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several high school sporting events taking place Saturday in Central Illinois. Normal Community and Morton tied 2-2 in soccer in a non-conference battle. Washington took down U-High 3-0 in a Mid-Illini Soccer match. Peoria Heights lost 68-14 in their home opener against Biggsville West Central.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
