Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
Randall County Fire officials warn of upcoming wildfire season
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Most may not be aware, but the Texas Panhandle is approaching a second wildfire season and local officials are advising residents on how to stay safe. Randall County Fire Department issued a warning to their Facebook followers earlier this week. “When fall temperatures come and...
A pair of cold fronts later this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The extended forecast is very quiet with just a minor front anticipated to ease through the High Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will help keep high temperatures near normal Thursday and Friday. A more moderate front will arrive over the weekend and while it...
Blue Cross Blue Shield customers could lose in-network coverage at BSA this year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Blue Cross Blue Shield customers may be paying higher rates at Baptist St. Anthony's facilities starting December, according to a letter from the hospital dated Sept. 6. In the letter, BSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said BSA and BCBS have a service contract...
