ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
villages-news.com

Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages

Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?

Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
LADY LAKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagler County, FL
Pets & Animals
Palm Coast, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Coast, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Flagler County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
floridasportsman.com

Just realized I screwed up the other listing..........

Should have been $100 for both of them.....together. I was unclear on that. They are at the farm in Palatka where we can load them with the tractor. Very thick bases so set one way they would be great steel targets. Flipped the other way they could be fire pits...
PALATKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nest#Eagles#Linus Realestate#The Palm Coast Plantation#The Eagle Protection#Fwc
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WESH

Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing has been found safe. The 15-year-old boy had been last seen when he left for school from his Palm Coast home on Friday. According to deputies, the boy did not come back from school, leading...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Not One Bid Filed By Deadline for Green Lion Restaurant Replacement, so City Extends Window

It was not the sort of response Palm Coast government was hoping for. Today was the deadline for interested parties to submit a bid to replace the Green Lion Cafe at the city-owned Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 24. It did not receive a single bid. So it is extending the bidding window to September 29 at 2 p.m., based at least on some interest shown by two parties.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

2 hurt in head-on crash on State Road 415 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday night due to a head-on car crash on State Road 415, troopers said. The crash happened near Budd Road in a rural part of the county, south of New Smyrna Beach. The people hurt were two drivers...
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy