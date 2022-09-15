Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages
Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
villages-news.com
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
floridasportsman.com
Just realized I screwed up the other listing..........
Should have been $100 for both of them.....together. I was unclear on that. They are at the farm in Palatka where we can load them with the tractor. Very thick bases so set one way they would be great steel targets. Flipped the other way they could be fire pits...
palmcoastobserver.com
Library Director Holly Albanese named Northeast Florida Library Information Network Member of the Year
Flagler County Public Library Director Holly Albanese was named the 2022 Northeast Florida Library Information Network (NEFLIN) “Member of the Year” at its annual conference last week in recognition of her “significant positive impact” on the library and the community it serves. “Flagler County Library Director...
Restaurant report: Town Center Chick-fil-A cited for ‘temperature abuse” by inspectors
Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to the Chick-fil-A at the Town Center. State inspectors found one flying insect near a salad prep area, temperature abuse involving half and half milk and an employee’s personal items stored above a food prep area.
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
'I couldn't survive without that:' Jacksonville woman worried she'll die if medical device stops working when utilities are turned off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, disconnections will have started for JEA customers with overdue and late payment notices. Right now there are nearly 5,000 customers who are in danger of having their power disconnected. Previously, that number was more than 40,000. Like tens of thousands of people in our...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
Clay County Police: Missing man at Black Creek located and safe
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: Chad Griffis has been located and found safe. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported needing the community’s help locating a missing man named Chad Griffis. Chad Griffis is 38 years old with short brown hair and facial hair. Chad was last...
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing has been found safe. The 15-year-old boy had been last seen when he left for school from his Palm Coast home on Friday. According to deputies, the boy did not come back from school, leading...
WESH
2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
flaglerlive.com
Not One Bid Filed By Deadline for Green Lion Restaurant Replacement, so City Extends Window
It was not the sort of response Palm Coast government was hoping for. Today was the deadline for interested parties to submit a bid to replace the Green Lion Cafe at the city-owned Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 24. It did not receive a single bid. So it is extending the bidding window to September 29 at 2 p.m., based at least on some interest shown by two parties.
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Flagler County
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man died the night of Sept. 16 after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of an SUV on Interstate 95 between the Old Dixie Highway and State Road 100 exits in Flagler County. The man was riding north at about 11:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 280...
News4Jax.com
Fugitive found in Flagler County with over 200 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill over 100,000 people
PALM COAST, Fla. – A fugitive found in Flagler County faces charges after deputies say he had 200 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to potentially kill 100,000 people. During a traffic stop for a headlight violation, Flagler deputies seized 219 grams of fentanyl and 533 grams of marijuana.
WESH
2 hurt in head-on crash on State Road 415 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday night due to a head-on car crash on State Road 415, troopers said. The crash happened near Budd Road in a rural part of the county, south of New Smyrna Beach. The people hurt were two drivers...
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
