TRAFFIC ALERT: Road reopened in Longview after structure fire
UPDATE – All lanes in the 2100 block of East Marshall have been reopened. UPDATE – One westbound lane has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All east and westbound traffic is currently closed in the 2100 block of East Marshall between N Eastman Road and Delia due to a structure fire. Longview Police have […]
Gregg County closer to awarding contract for parking facility
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt said he hopes to have a contract presented to commissioners court for the construction of a parking facility in Longview in the next couple of weeks. Earlier this year, two bids were rejected due to the high cost which exceeded the...
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership
The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fire destroys abandoned home in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Longview Monday morning. The call came in at 3:21 a.m. from the 2100 block of E. Marshall Ave. Longview firefighters arrived to find a large unoccupied home with fire showing on three sides. Firefighters had to get equipment to knock down the home to get to hot spots because it was too dangerous to enter the structure.
Driver of stolen car leads East Texas police chase into Caddo
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man led deputies and police from several organizations on a chase through multiple East Texas counties into Louisiana Sunday. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:33 p.m., they tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Dallas on I-20, near mile marker 601. The driver refused to stop and began a multi-agency chase.
Jefferson man hit by train
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
Searchers recover body of Athens hiker in Nevada mountains
MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nevada (KLTV) - The body of a hiker from Athens who went missing in Nevada has been recovered. Rock Stanley went missing from Mount Charleston while he was hiking on Aug. 23. According to Craig McVeay, Team Commander of Red Rock Search and Rescue, Stanley departed a lodge...
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions
(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
Troup woman offers reward for stolen safe full of family keepsakes
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
Eastbound lanes on I-20 in Smith County closed after 18-wheeler crash, chemical spill
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All eastbound lanes on I-20 near mile marker 552 are closed in Smith County on Thursday afternoon after an 18-wheeler rolled over in a crash, said the Department of Public Safety. Officials said there were no major injuries, and a hazmat team was called to the scene due to a […]
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
