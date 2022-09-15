ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 3

Related
KAKE TV

Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything

The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
KINGMAN, KS
Great Bend Post

RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Hutch Post

Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Local Group#Linus Realestate#Housing Project#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance
Hutch Post

CHS to return $1 billion to its owners in 2023

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The cooperative that is responsible for the McPherson oil refinery is returning $1 billion to its owners next year. The CHS Board said it has elected to return $500 million in cash patronage based on business done with CHS in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Aug. 31. The board has also elected to return $500 million in cash to its owners through equity redemptions.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kmuw.org

The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita

The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kennel cough a concern in Wichita veterinarian clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita veterinarians say they’re seeing a concerning increase in respiratory diseases in dogs and want to warn owners. Shay Warnken, a veterinary technician at Urgent Pet Care, says while most symptoms are considered mild, escalated cases of kennel cough can develop into your dog developing pneumonia.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from City of Wichita for defamation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. They’re also requesting a $2,185,000 settlement for defamation. Attorney James Thompson issued a demand letter...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy