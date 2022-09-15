Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands take over Douglas for Open Streets ICT
A 4.1-mile stretch of Douglas was closed to vehicles Sunday to give hundreds of people room to walk, bike, or even skate down the bustling thoroughfare.
KAKE TV
Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
KWCH.com
One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything
The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Downtown Wichita sculptures will receive a pop of color from local artist
As many people flock to downtown Wichita for Open Streets ICT, there will be one event going on that will bring color to downtown long after this weekend. The sculptures in downtown Wichita will be receiving new decorations in the form of crocheted hats and even overalls. Tamara Gonzales posts...
Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFD responds to house fire in central Wichita, fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is responding to a house fire in central Wichita on Saturday evening. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the 1100 block of N Piatt St. They say there were no occupants found during a search of the home. One person […]
tiremeetsroad.com
For $650, is this 747 engine cowling for sale in Kansas your chance to make your own aerospace-themed bar?
Local pickup preferred, for obvious reasons. Logging onto Zuckbook and a friend shared an uncommon listing on Marketplace near where he lives, an entire 747 engine cowling for sale in Clearwater, Kansas for just $650. You can find the listing by clicking here. Here are screenshots of the ad and...
CHS to return $1 billion to its owners in 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The cooperative that is responsible for the McPherson oil refinery is returning $1 billion to its owners next year. The CHS Board said it has elected to return $500 million in cash patronage based on business done with CHS in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Aug. 31. The board has also elected to return $500 million in cash to its owners through equity redemptions.
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmuw.org
The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
KWCH.com
Kennel cough a concern in Wichita veterinarian clinics
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita veterinarians say they’re seeing a concerning increase in respiratory diseases in dogs and want to warn owners. Shay Warnken, a veterinary technician at Urgent Pet Care, says while most symptoms are considered mild, escalated cases of kennel cough can develop into your dog developing pneumonia.
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Seven years after buying Sheplers, Boot Barn to open a second Wichita store
Wichitans apparently are fans of western wear. Boot Barn is opening a second store in the city.
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
KWCH.com
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from City of Wichita for defamation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. They’re also requesting a $2,185,000 settlement for defamation. Attorney James Thompson issued a demand letter...
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Comments / 3