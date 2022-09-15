Read full article on original website
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
Outreach gets new fridge to help those in need in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the food insecurity rate is more than 20 percent in Henderson County, and one in seven Kentuckians are struggling with hunger. To help, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky has partnered with Henderson Christian Community Outreach to feed more families in the community.
2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event
As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.
Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
Artisans needed for Daviess County Pioneer Christmas
Halloween and Thanksgiving are still yet-to-come while Daviess County Fiscal Court is already planning further ahead.
Newburgh Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money for research and resources
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s was Saturday in Warrick County, and many went in support not only of those with the disease, but also those who care for them. Friedman Park in Newburgh was filled with splashes of purple, the signature color of the...
Kentucky ‘Run for the Fallen’ event begins in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People gathered in Owensboro on Saturday morning to see the start of a two-day run to honor those from Kentucky who died during their military service. The fourth annual Kentucky “Run for the Fallen” started with a ceremony at Smothers Park. The route stretches 110 miles, and every two miles the runners stop while people read off the names of fallen Kentucky soldiers.
UE opens on-campus food pantry for students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville opened an on-campus food pantry Friday for students facing food insecurity, or even those who just need a snack. Aces Haven is a student-run food pantry for students that need a little extra help; whether that’s busy commuters, those who forgot to get things they need, or even those facing food insecurity.
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
Nichols, Denbo Set New PRs For UE Cross Country
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville sophomore Justin Nichols (Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange) and junior Emma Denbo (French Lick, Ind./Springs Valley) both cut over more than 30 seconds off of their previous-best 8-K and 5-K times, respectively, on Saturday as the UE cross country teams opened the season at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results
MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach is taking its missionary work all across the world, and now to the Tri-State. RIO church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” is building a new home for a Kentucky family that lost their house in Dec. 10 tornadoes. Tommy...
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
City of Madisonville gearing up for 2022 Ky. State Disc Golf Championship
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville will be hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this week. The event is set to begin Sept. 23 and run until Sept. 25. According to a press release, the championship will be held at both Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park...
Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023. The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September...
