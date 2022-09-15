ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

Outreach gets new fridge to help those in need in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the food insecurity rate is more than 20 percent in Henderson County, and one in seven Kentuckians are struggling with hunger. To help, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky has partnered with Henderson Christian Community Outreach to feed more families in the community.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
14news.com

City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kentucky ‘Run for the Fallen’ event begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People gathered in Owensboro on Saturday morning to see the start of a two-day run to honor those from Kentucky who died during their military service. The fourth annual Kentucky “Run for the Fallen” started with a ceremony at Smothers Park. The route stretches 110 miles, and every two miles the runners stop while people read off the names of fallen Kentucky soldiers.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

UE opens on-campus food pantry for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville opened an on-campus food pantry Friday for students facing food insecurity, or even those who just need a snack. Aces Haven is a student-run food pantry for students that need a little extra help; whether that’s busy commuters, those who forgot to get things they need, or even those facing food insecurity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Nichols, Denbo Set New PRs For UE Cross Country

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville sophomore Justin Nichols (Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange) and junior Emma Denbo (French Lick, Ind./Springs Valley) both cut over more than 30 seconds off of their previous-best 8-K and 5-K times, respectively, on Saturday as the UE cross country teams opened the season at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results

MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
HENDERSON, KY

