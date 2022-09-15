Nathan MacKinnon 'pretty close' to contract extension with Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is due for a hefty raise. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the final year of a seven-year, $44.1 million contract, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is due for a hefty raise.

According to the man himself, that raise may be coming sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, at the NHL's player media tour, MacKinnon told Michael Russo of The Athletic that a contract extension with the Avalanche is "pretty close."

The 27-year-old said he'd most likely break off contract talks if the two sides haven't agreed to a deal by the start of the season.

"I think the deal I sign will be fair and it's not gonna be single digit or anything, but it'll be good I think for both sides," MacKinnon said. "Denver's the only place I want to be, for sure."

Last season, MacKinnon finished with 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games. MacKinnon posted 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in the postseason, helping the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Colorado selected MacKinnon No. 1 overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. A five-time All-Star, Mackinnon has recorded 648 points (242 goals, 406 assists) in 638 career games for the Avalanche.