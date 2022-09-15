ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Pretender or Contender: Which 2023 NBA Title Favorites Can't Be Trusted?

The top of the NBA is loaded with talented and title-hopeful squads, as a number of teams could realistically take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy next summer. So, how can we tell the contenders from the pretenders?. Looking at the last 10 NBA champions, a few things stand out. First,...
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'

The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk. Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."
Celtics' Brad Stevens Has 'Green Light' to Spend Beyond $200M, Says Gov. Grousbeck

Money will not be an issue for the Boston Celtics or team president Brad Stevens as they try to build a contender this season. "I think we're spending about $200 million on the roster this year, and Brad has the green light to spend more," Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe (h/t Hoops Hype).
3 Teams Should Monitor LaMelo Ball Trade Request

The Charlotte Hornets looked to be one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA. They increased their win total by 10 games this past season, going 43-39. Despite that, James Borrego was fired but Kenny Atkinson was going to take over as head coach, an excellent fit for a young roster with his championship experience and defensive principles.
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley's Role Revealed with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder

With Russell Westbrook still on the roster and Dennis Schröder recently signed, don't expect Patrick Beverley to play much point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18... and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s."
Vickie Johnson's 2023 Contract Option Declined By Wings; Spent 2 Seasons as HC

The Dallas Wings are making a coaching change after declining Vickie Johnson's option for the 2023 WNBA season. Team president Greg Bibb provided a statement on the move:. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship. I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors."
Aces Win 1st WNBA Championship in LV History After Beating Sun; Chelsea Gray Wins MVP

The Las Vegas Aces have won their first WNBA championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Sunday's Game 4 to close out the best-of-five series 3-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena. THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE WNBA CHAMPIONS ♠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/HighlightHER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HighlightHER</a> <a href="https://t.co/ehMrhst9Q8">pic.twitter.com/ehMrhst9Q8</a>. WNBA @WNBA. 🏆...
