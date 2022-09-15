Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA Rumors: Spurs Open to Russell Westbrook Trade If Lakers Make PG Available Again
The San Antonio Spurs previously held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Russell Westbrook, and they could reignite discussions in the future, according to L.J. Ellis of Spurs Talk. "According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait...
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."
The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
Woj: P.J. Dozier Agrees to Timberwolves Contract; Suffered ACL Injury in 2021
The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal with free-agent guard P.J. Dozier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier was limited to 18 games in 2021-22, averaging 5.4 points and shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November. Wojnarowski reported in June he was...
Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed
According to RealGM, the Detroit Pistons have waived Keifer Sykes.
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Pretender or Contender: Which 2023 NBA Title Favorites Can't Be Trusted?
The top of the NBA is loaded with talented and title-hopeful squads, as a number of teams could realistically take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy next summer. So, how can we tell the contenders from the pretenders?. Looking at the last 10 NBA champions, a few things stand out. First,...
Kyrie Irving on Nets Being Swept By Celtics: 'We Needed That Humbling Experience'
The Brooklyn Nets' tumultuous 2021-22 season came to an end when they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, but Kyrie Irving believes the team needed the loss as a building experience. "We got 4-0'd, my G," Irving said on Twitch (h/t TMZ Sports)....
Report: NBA, NBPA in 'Serious Talks' over New CBA; Return of HS-to-Draft Discussed
The NBA's one-and-done rule is reportedly on its way out. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA and NBPA are expected to move the draft-eligibility age back down to 18 as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The change could come as soon as the 2024 NBA draft.
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'
The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk. Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Shades Rumor Regarding Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley isn't buying the idea teammate Russell Westbrook might come off the bench during the 2022-23 NBA season. Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday the idea of moving the nine-time All-Star to a reserve role is being "strongly considered" by L.A.
Celtics' Brad Stevens Has 'Green Light' to Spend Beyond $200M, Says Gov. Grousbeck
Money will not be an issue for the Boston Celtics or team president Brad Stevens as they try to build a contender this season. "I think we're spending about $200 million on the roster this year, and Brad has the green light to spend more," Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe (h/t Hoops Hype).
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Price for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson 'Remains High'
Although trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in June cemented the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, the franchise reportedly still intends to drive a hard bargain with its best assets. LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Sunday that Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson "are the two Spurs players most commonly involved...
3 Teams Should Monitor LaMelo Ball Trade Request
The Charlotte Hornets looked to be one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA. They increased their win total by 10 games this past season, going 43-39. Despite that, James Borrego was fired but Kenny Atkinson was going to take over as head coach, an excellent fit for a young roster with his championship experience and defensive principles.
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley's Role Revealed with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder
With Russell Westbrook still on the roster and Dennis Schröder recently signed, don't expect Patrick Beverley to play much point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18... and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s."
Ryan Arcidiacono Signs Knicks Contract Ahead of Training Camp; Terms Not Disclosed
The New York Knicks announced Saturday they re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract. Arcidiacono made 10 appearances for the Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 1.6 points and 0.4 assists. He's entering his sixth season in the NBA. The 28-year-old's alma mater might have...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Vickie Johnson's 2023 Contract Option Declined By Wings; Spent 2 Seasons as HC
The Dallas Wings are making a coaching change after declining Vickie Johnson's option for the 2023 WNBA season. Team president Greg Bibb provided a statement on the move:. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship. I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors."
Aces Win 1st WNBA Championship in LV History After Beating Sun; Chelsea Gray Wins MVP
The Las Vegas Aces have won their first WNBA championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Sunday's Game 4 to close out the best-of-five series 3-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena. THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE WNBA CHAMPIONS ♠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/HighlightHER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HighlightHER</a> <a href="https://t.co/ehMrhst9Q8">pic.twitter.com/ehMrhst9Q8</a>. WNBA @WNBA. 🏆...
