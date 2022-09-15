Read full article on original website
William Smith
3d ago
people need to protest against the city or county doing this is a form of bribery and they know it I betcha if the people refuse to pay taxes to the city and county this crap will stop they are just as bad as the thieves who stole it.
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of 4 women 30 years after their bodies were found across St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of Brenda Pruitt, Sandra Little, Robyn Mihan and Donna Reitmeyer now know the identity of an alleged serial killer who put their bodies inside various containers and packages more than 30 years ago — and police are hoping to add the family of a yet-to-be-identified woman to that list.
56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Couple charged in accidental shooting death of 1-year-old boy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged two people in the accidental shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in late August. Alea Little, 24, and Donnell Straughter, 30, each were charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a felony. Little, who lives...
St. Louis couple charged after toddler shoots himself
A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head.
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin's home in north St. Louis.
‘No Matter How Trivial and Joking’: Man Who Dressed as the Joker at St. Louis Bar Sentence for Making Threat
A man who dressed up as the Joker was sentenced to 60 days in jail and also probation under a one-year suspended sentence for making a threat at a bar. Jeremy Garnier, 51, is already free, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He told the outlet he already spent five-and-a-half months behind bars waiting for trial in this case.
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
More road changes in north St. Louis County
The latest phase of the I-270 North Project involves some upcoming lane restrictions in St. Louis County. MoDOT’s Nina Thompson tells The Big Z about one happening this week. MoDOT will close the eastbound lane of Dunn Road between Hanley-Graham and Coldwater Creek at 7 am. It’ll be closed...
St. Louis police: 13-year-old boy shot while eating pizza
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said. The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Police said...
Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
Rollover crash in south St. Louis
Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis.
1 injured after shooting Sunday morning on Ladue Road
LADUE, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting that police believe is domestic in nature. The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m., in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road, Laude police said in a press release. According to police, the victim and...
Surveillance video of a deadly officer involved shooting in St. Louis shown to reporters
During a news briefing by the St. Louis Department of Public Safety on Friday afternoon, St. Louis reporters were given the opportunity to view surveillance video of an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Darryl Ross on September 11.
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for allegedly tampering with cars, possessing meth
A 35-year-old Pacific man was arrested for reportedly trying to get into cars at Eureka Auto Collision Center. He also allegedly was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Eureka Police reported. At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 26, an officer allegedly saw the man lift at least two door...
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway.
KMOV
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
KMOV
Person in critical condition after shooting in Ladue
LADUE (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Ladue. The Ladue Police Department said in a press release the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road around 2:30 a.m. Police said it is believed that two people were traveling on Interstate 170 when they exited the highway and got into an altercation, leading to the shooting.
