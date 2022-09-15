ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Local journalism students get the opportunity to interview the Blue Angels

By Ricky Matthews
 3 days ago

The Oceana airshow is a chance for the public to get up close and personal with the Navy and learn what they do. For some local students, that up close and personal experience included talking one on one with the US Navy Blue Angels.

Students from VA Beach Public Schools, Chesapeake and Norfolk were invited onboard NAS Oceana Thursday morning.

They were able to ask questions about the jets the Blue Angels fly, the demonstration, the Navy, and any other questions they had.

Many of the journalism students from had never been on the base before, so the opportunity to interview the Blue Angels was a unique experience.

It’s part of the airshows overall goal to connect with the public and connect with students.

Jackie Parashar, the NAS Oceana Public Affairs Officer says that bringing journalists onboard to be able to hone their interview skills with the Blue Angels is a unique opportunity as they get ready to go to college.

Many of the students took their own photos and videos or recorded interviews.

