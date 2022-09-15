ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Warm stretch just before fall

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region. The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette. “It makes sense to have a comedy...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Sept. 18, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of September talking to UP Health System (UPHS) - Marquette’s CEO, Gar Atchison. Atchison serves as the CEO for UPHS - Marquette as well as Market President for UPHS - Bell, Marquette, and Portage. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the impact of COVID-19, vaccines, current happenings, and the future of UPHS.
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette, MI
WLUC

National Weather Service, UP Travel give fall color outlook

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may have noticed leaves are starting to change from green to orange. With the fall equinox just a few days away, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika said peak colors may be later than expected. “This year, since it’s been relatively mild in the month...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care. On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
MARQUETTE, MI
jack1065.com

Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19. There are 100 microchip discounts available. The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only. There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession. Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services. Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba hospital to hold special mass for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will hold a special mass of remembrance and healing in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. According to the hospital’s press release, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women through stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, and other causes. It can happen at any point during pregnancy or infancy.
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

When to expect snow in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Football Looking to Boast Another Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- The Northern Michigan University Football team will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Davenport University Panthers. The Wildcats defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans this past Saturday 13-10. A field goal early in the 4th quarter by Daniel Riser was the difference in the game. The Wildcat defense stood tall late in the 4th quarter, as Isaiah Morrison came up with an interception to seal the win.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Two arrested in Baraga County drug bust

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 15, 2022, following a four-month investigation, detectives from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 22 year old female from Baraga, Michigan and a 40 year old male from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Possession of Cocaine, a four year felony. UPSET detectives...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU Football drops first road game of season to Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University football team hit the road for the first time this season, as they traveled to Davenport University to take on the Panthers. The Panthers came out on top 31-21 over the Wildcats. FIRST QUARTER The Panthers won the coin toss and...
MARQUETTE, MI

