TUPATALK: Echoes from 1917

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
It was a season which started with a dog-dirty loss and ended in a shin-kicking melee.Yet, in-between those two dubious highlights was perhaps the greatest season in Bartlesville High School football history.

Bartlesville would go undefeated on Oklahoma soil in 1917, making a strong bid for the mythical state championship.

Being that westside powers Oklahoma City High and John Marshall High refused to accept Bartlesville’s challenge, the locals have to be considered the top team that year in Oklahoma.

Andrew E. Koontz turned the key which unlocked Bartlesville’s potential that season.

A first-year coach, Koontz developed a devastating passing game and steel wall defense to the Bartlesville program.

He built his juggernaut around a quintet of rugged returnees — Captain Proctor, Nick Gray, Neal Dixon, Kent Jamison and Budge Welty.

He developed an exceptional passer in a back named Winkler.

This was a time when the passing game in football was still in its elementary stages. The forward pass had received a tremendous boost from the Notre Dame program where it was utilized by Knute Rockne when he was a player in the early 1910s.

Bartlesville’s offense relied heavily on the pass in 1917 with Gray as the chief receiver.

As one sports reporter stated late in the season “Bartlesville players have the forward pass down to almost a fine art…Winkler throws for a long distance and the ball falls in such a manner that it is easy for the end man to catch. Gray was a bear at catching the passes…”

Bartlesville looked nothing like a state championship-caliber team in its opener that season. The squad traveled out of state only to be humiliated by Independence (Kan.), 32-6.

But, the local sports writer was encouraged by Bartlesville’s resurgence in the second half of that game. Trailing 25-0 at halftime, Bartlesville upped its level of play several notches in the second half.

Welty scored the team’s lone touchdown, which was set up by a 45-yard pass play from Winkler to Alexander.

Following that loss to Independence, Bartlesville hardly would be challenged the remainder of the eight-game season.

In week two, the City of Legend boys bounced Pawhuska, 20-7.

They outscored their opponents in the next three games — Claremore, Okmulgee and Tulsa High — by a combined 80-0.

Nowata scrapped Bartlesville hard in week six. But, the Bartlesville team won, 7-6, to stay unbeaten on Oklahoma gridirons.

Next up, Bartlesville tasted sweet revenge by knocking off Central High of Muskogee, 19-12.

The season wrapped up with the annual Thanksgiving classic between Bartlesville and Dewey.Dewey charged out to a 7-0 lead on Braymer’s interception touchdown return.

Bartlesville bounced back with two second-half touchdowns to win, 12-7, and finished the season at 7-1.

Not all the fireworks in the Dewey-Bartlesville game took place on the field.

The game took place at the new fair grounds in Dewey.

Unfortunately, prior to the game a horde of children gathered in the aisle fronting the xo seats of the grand stand.

Dewey officials ordered police to clear the area “before the supports gave way and killed or injured a score of our children,” according to a newspaper report.

However, the children were not in a mood to leave.

They jeered the police and tussled with them while adults in the stands “antagonized the children by telling them to hold their ground.”

The tense situation climaxed with a citizen slugging an officer.

In addition, the Dewey police chief (Mull) “stats that he holds no ill will toward those who pinched and kicked him while in the exercise of his duties.”

