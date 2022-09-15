Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting

Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Second suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second suspect convicted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday in Dane County court. Perion Carreon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the charge of first-degree reckless homicide,...
nbc15.com
Armed suspect arrested at Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in custody and police are investigating after a pursuit that ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School early Monday morning. According to Madison Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a person with a gun in the 300 block of S Yellowstone Drive, which is a few blocks away from the high school.
nbc15.com
MPD investigates gunshots on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is ongoing regarding gunshots on Saturday night on Madison’s east side, police said. The Madison Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire around 10:24 p.m. According to MPD, those involved told police that there was a series of arguments between two groups...
wearegreenbay.com
Serial Wisconsin Walgreens thief tallies $2K plus in stolen merchandise, officers seek info
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say that in recent weeks, a man has stolen high dollar-value merchandise from various Walgreens locations across the west side of Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin. According to a report, the Madison Police Department is working with the Middleton Police Department in attempting to identify...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.
nbc15.com
Madison police take suspect into custody for alleged attack outside Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old man in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant was taken into custody Thursday, the Madison Police Department said. MPD released two pictures of the suspect on social media earlier this week, describing the attack as unprovoked. MPD...
Competency hearing ordered for woman accused in kidnapping, murder
A competency hearing has been ordered for a woman accused of being the "mastermind" of a kidnapping in Dane County that became a murder in Columbia County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
nbc15.com
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
nbc15.com
Skidsteer and trailer stolen in Cross Plains
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a skidsteer and trailer were stolen in Cross Plains early Friday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Friday, a vehicle backed up to a skidsteer trailer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing. The stolen black dual axle skidsteer...
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD: Missing woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing persons alert issued early on Sunday morning for a Janesville woman was cancelled later that afternoon when she was found, Janesville Police said. Police first reported the 39-year-old woman missing just after midnight on Sunday, and expressed that her family was concerned about her...
Winnebago County man found guilty of killing police informant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man has been found guilty of murder after killing a confidential informant. Preston Scott, 27, killed David Foley on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on April 2, 2020, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Foley had previously worked as a confidential informant for the Rockford […]
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says it has arrested a teenager from Waunakee for a string of sexual assaults while passing people on a scooter.
nbc15.com
DOJ: Three Dane Co. residents accused of making false statements while buying firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dane County residents were charged Wednesday during a grand jury indictment for allegedly making false statements when they purchased firearms earlier this year, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said Fitchburg residents Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, were...
Person arrested following chase in Beaver Dam; third pursuit in area in past week
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam arrested a person who they said led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of the city Thursday morning. In a news release, the Beaver Dam Police Department said it got a call just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Knaup Drive on the city’s north side. An officer saw the vehicle a short time later nearby on Industrial Drive, and a chase ensued.
Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
Daily Cardinal
Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control
District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive
MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
