ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
nbc15.com

Second suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second suspect convicted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday in Dane County court. Perion Carreon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the charge of first-degree reckless homicide,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Armed suspect arrested at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in custody and police are investigating after a pursuit that ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School early Monday morning. According to Madison Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a person with a gun in the 300 block of S Yellowstone Drive, which is a few blocks away from the high school.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigates gunshots on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is ongoing regarding gunshots on Saturday night on Madison’s east side, police said. The Madison Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire around 10:24 p.m. According to MPD, those involved told police that there was a series of arguments between two groups...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#To Be Announced#Violent Crime#Dane Co#Dane County Board#The Da S Office
nbc15.com

Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
REEDSBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Skidsteer and trailer stolen in Cross Plains

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a skidsteer and trailer were stolen in Cross Plains early Friday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Friday, a vehicle backed up to a skidsteer trailer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing. The stolen black dual axle skidsteer...
CROSS PLAINS, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD: Missing woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing persons alert issued early on Sunday morning for a Janesville woman was cancelled later that afternoon when she was found, Janesville Police said. Police first reported the 39-year-old woman missing just after midnight on Sunday, and expressed that her family was concerned about her...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person arrested following chase in Beaver Dam; third pursuit in area in past week

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam arrested a person who they said led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of the city Thursday morning. In a news release, the Beaver Dam Police Department said it got a call just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Knaup Drive on the city’s north side. An officer saw the vehicle a short time later nearby on Industrial Drive, and a chase ensued.
BEAVER DAM, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Daily Cardinal

Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. ﻿ Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy