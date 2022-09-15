Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.

