Candidate Q&A: Governor — Duke Aiona
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Duke Aiona, Republican candidate for governor. His opponent is Democrat Josh Green. Go...
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 15 – Glenn Wakai
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Glenn Wakai, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 15, which includes Sand Island,...
It’s Tough To Win An Election As An Independent Candidate In Hawaii
Michelle Kwock is running for public office, but you wouldn’t know from talking to her. Sometimes even she forgets. “My chance of winning is extremely slim,” she says. She’s not wrong. Kwock’s running as a nonpartisan, meaning she’s not affiliated with any political party in Hawaii.
Candidate Q&A: Kauai County Council — Mel Rapozo
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mel Rapozo, candidate for Kauai County Council. The other candidates for seven positions...
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
A Super PAC Backed By The Carpenters Union Is Pouring Cash Into This Maui Council Race
The same group funded by the construction industry that has made headlines across Hawaii for political attack ads in past elections is throwing its weight behind a few Maui County races — putting tens of thousands of dollars behind one candidate in particular. Hawaii residents may already be familiar...
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
Neal Milner: Hawaii Needs Inspired Public Workers, Not Bureaucrats
It’s been a terrible couple of months for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. So, what else is new? The bad bureaucracy beat goes on. And on. Shape things up!. Quit thinking that way. It gets us nowhere. Well, maybe...
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
Program offering rental, utility help for Kauai residents prepares to wind down
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County’s rental and utility assistance program has entered it’s transitional phase. The county’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program said starting Nov. 1, the rental assistance cap will be lowered to $1,500 per month. The program said new and existing applicants must be...
What Can Be Done to Stop the Death of Native Hawaiian Trees on the Big Island?
In the battle to stop the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death that already has killed an estimated 1 million native Hawaiian trees on the Big Island, boots on the ground are a problem. The pathogens that cause the new fungal disease — and the seeds of invasive...
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
‘Wow! What a Trip:’ Californian Arrives in Hilo after Epic Pacific Crossing in a Rowboat
After 73 days spent alone, rowing a boat nearly 2,400 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean, surviving on limited rations of mostly freeze-dried food, Carlo Facchino finished his epic San Francisco-to-Hilo journey. He wobbly disembarked his 19-foot classic ocean rowboat on Thursday at Wailoa boat harbor, where...
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
