Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
98.7 The Bomb

Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble

If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
KFDA

League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
KFDA

Warm Start To The Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm start to the week under a ridge of high pressure. Highs this time of year are in the mid-80s but will top out in the low to mid-90s until mid-week. As the ridge breaks down with a west coast storm traveling through the plains a weak cold front will try to make it into the the Panhandle on Thursday and back the temperatures down into the mid-80s for one day until warming back up again for the weekend.
KFDA

AC & WTAMU: Federal recovery money starting to run thin

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 pandemic affected many schools and students across the country and the federal recovery funds distributed to schools are starting to run thin. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University both say most of its funding has already been spent. AC receiving about $15 million...
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
AMARILLO, TX

