Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation set to host Tree & Turf Workshop on Oct. 8
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Parks and Recreation (APR) announced the 18th Annual Tree & Turf Safety Workshop. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center. According to a Facebook post, this event aims to give arborist and landscaping professionals the […]
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Public invited to ‘Mi Gente’ panel tomorrow for Hispanic Heritage Month
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a “Mi Gente” panel tomorrow in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a reception with the panel following afterwards at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Legends Room inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.
Area Agency on Aging to hold two free educational seminars about Medicare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle will hold two educational seminars titled Destination Medicare. The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle will hold two seminars over Medicare for those who are approaching the age of 65 or older. The first seminar will be...
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
Alzheimer’s Association hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. there will be an opening ceremony and at 10:20 a.m. the walk begins at Hodgetown. For...
League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
Warm Start To The Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm start to the week under a ridge of high pressure. Highs this time of year are in the mid-80s but will top out in the low to mid-90s until mid-week. As the ridge breaks down with a west coast storm traveling through the plains a weak cold front will try to make it into the the Panhandle on Thursday and back the temperatures down into the mid-80s for one day until warming back up again for the weekend.
AC & WTAMU: Federal recovery money starting to run thin
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 pandemic affected many schools and students across the country and the federal recovery funds distributed to schools are starting to run thin. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University both say most of its funding has already been spent. AC receiving about $15 million...
Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19. The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday. The Chase is a cross-country challenge...
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
