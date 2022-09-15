Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique
Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan's Milwaukee legacy, education mission to live on
MILWAUKEE - The Denis Sullivan, a schooner owned by Discovery World for two decades, is leaving Milwaukee for good in a few days. The sailing vessel has operated as a floating classroom, and will continue to be just that – just not on the Great Lakes or even in fresh water. It's headed to Boston.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Brew’d Burger Shop
MILWAUKEE - Brhett Vickery is celebrating Southside Dining Week with Brew'd Burger Shop at Zócalo Food Truck Park. Southside Dining Week, sponsored by North Shore Bank, features over 30 local restaurants and runs from September 17-24.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market; small businesses share their wares
MILWAUKEE - Small businesses took over part of Discovery World in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the Milwaukee Makers Market. Brianne Mallo runs BB Cakes in Milwaukee. "OK, these are our half-pound, stuffed cookies," Mallo said. "I have five different flavors." Mallo had a collection of sweet treats available...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stepping into fall footwear
MILWAUKEE - Fall shoes and boots are here! When you're ready to put your sandals back into storage and transition to fall footwear, Stan's Fit for Your Feet has you covered.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
WISN
Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs & Al's Run and Walk back in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an event supporting a great cause – and it's returning to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. FOX6's Brhett Vickery tells you much more about the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Al's Run-Walk; back in-person for 45th annual event
MILWAUKEE - After two years of virtual events, the 45th annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was back in person in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. "The energy is my favorite part," said Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people were back together again – ready...
Bobby Portis buys penthouse in Milwaukee, report says
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee launches new reckless driving campaign
Milwaukee is taking a new approach to stop or slow down reckless drivers. A new "parklet" is part of a police and community partner campaign.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections
Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Herbert Kohler funeral, businessman remembered
KOHLER, Wis. - Loved ones said goodbyes Saturday, Sept. 17 to Herbert Kohler Jr. – a father, friend and successful businessman. A public procession and private funeral were held Saturday. A former employee who attended the procession told FOX6 News that Kohler was a good man who leaves a long-lasting legacy.
