Dothan Utilities customer speaks on rate increase, high monthly bills
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Campbell has been a customer of Dothan Utilities for 8 years and she says she has never seen skyrocketing bills until a time like now. “Never had a bill like this for sure when I first moved to Dothan it was about 100 to 150 but compared to what it is now its a huge difference,” She said.
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
Medical cannabis license applications now underway in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Throughout the state many people have attempted to take advantage of the new lucrative business venture, even in the Wiregrass. Houston County has had ten applications for different medical cannabis business licenses. This comes almost three days after the Houston County Commission approved marijuana dispensaries to operate in unincorporated Houston Co.
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
Woman sues Dothan McDonald’s for millions after a drive-thru visit went wrong, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A DeFuniak Springs woman has filed a lawsuit against a Dothan McDonald’s after alleging she was served “chemicals in a cup” and was denied medical attention from staff. According to the lawsuit, Sherry Head was in the drive-thru of the Mcdonald’s at 3520 Ross Clark Circle, when she ordered a coffee in […]
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to...
Former Ozark City Schools superintendent and decorated Army Colonel dies
OZARK, Ala(WDHN)—Former Ozark City Schools superintendent and retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S Army, Michael Lenhart, died on September 12. Ozark City Schools released a heartfelt statement saying:. We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr. Lenhart was a visionary leader...
Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
Ashford woman charged with embezzlement
Lincoln Fabrics and TriState Graphics Inc. received the Business Workforce Development Champion award for their strong business commitments. Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant. Updated: 3 hours ago. The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. Group helps addicts find...
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
UPDATE: What you can expect at the new and improved Dothan City Center
After years of hard work and planning, Dothan City Center is about to go through a major revitalization. City leaders have teamed up with design group RDG to take Dothan to the next level. Read on for all the details on what you can expect. A revitalized city center. The...
Florida Court Rejects Lawsuit In Beef ‘O’ Bradys Restaurant Worker’s Murder
A divided appeals court Wednesday rejected a lawsuit against the city of DeFuniak Springs over the murder of a restaurant employee who received assurances that police would conduct security checks after she felt threatened by a co-worker. A panel of the 1st District Court of
Walton County ‘audit’ controversy comes to an end
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If there’s going to be a law enforcement inquiry into Walton County commissioners’ expense accounts, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t be doing it, at least not now. The FDLE sent a letter to Walton Clerk of Courts Alex Alford saying they did not see anything warranting a criminal […]
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer. Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records. “Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told...
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect. Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources. Those...
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
