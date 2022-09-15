ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
NFL
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
