The cross country team competed in the Boardman Spartan Invitational on Saturday.
The cross country team competed in the Boardman Spartan Invitational on Saturday. The boys team finished 32nd out of 44 teams. The girls team finished 29th out of 37 teams.
Freshmen and JV Football Ticket info for STOW
9th Grade Football game on 9/22 at 4:30 pm and JV Football Game on 9/24 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will go on sale on the HOMETOWN FAN APP and OUR WEBSITE (smfsports.org) at noon the day before the game. Please note that Stow is cashless but will accept a credit card at the gate. We encourage fans to purchase tickets IN ADVANCE to lessen the wait at the gate. Click Here for STOW TICKET POLICY.
Bears beat the Bees by a count of 167 to 168!
On September 15th the Bears traveled to Sleepy Hollow for a second matchup against Brecksville. Your Bears emerged victorious, narrowly knocking off the Bees by a count of 167 to 168!. David Swab was the low man for the Bears with a 39. Ari Ahlawat contributed a 42 while Lukas...
Freshman Football beats St. Edward High School 21 – 14 Improve to 4-1
On a gorgeous September afternoon, no Eagles were soaring at Serpentini Field as the North Royalton Freshman Bears knocked down the St. Edward Eagles 21-14. This Homecoming game was controlled and carried on the shoulders of a NoRo offensive line, who dominated the time of possession in the trenches. Not...
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
