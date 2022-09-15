ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Freshmen and JV Football Ticket info for STOW

9th Grade Football game on 9/22 at 4:30 pm and JV Football Game on 9/24 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will go on sale on the HOMETOWN FAN APP and OUR WEBSITE (smfsports.org) at noon the day before the game. Please note that Stow is cashless but will accept a credit card at the gate. We encourage fans to purchase tickets IN ADVANCE to lessen the wait at the gate. Click Here for STOW TICKET POLICY.
Bears beat the Bees by a count of 167 to 168!

On September 15th the Bears traveled to Sleepy Hollow for a second matchup against Brecksville. Your Bears emerged victorious, narrowly knocking off the Bees by a count of 167 to 168!. David Swab was the low man for the Bears with a 39. Ari Ahlawat contributed a 42 while Lukas...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
News & Tips from Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine

News & Tips from Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine. Athletes need gobs of energy to be at their best. Find out how a carb cycling diet can fuel peak performance. Do aching feet make you dread that first step out of bed every morning? Learn what might be causing the problem – and what you can do about it.
Cleveland gearing up for a huge sports weekend

CLEVELAND — Get ready for what's shaping up to be a big weekend for Cleveland sports!. It begins tonight as the first-place Guardians host division rival Minnesota in the first of a five-game series at Progressive Field. Then, the Browns will make their home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the New York Jets.
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls

The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”

On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
