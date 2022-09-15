9th Grade Football game on 9/22 at 4:30 pm and JV Football Game on 9/24 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will go on sale on the HOMETOWN FAN APP and OUR WEBSITE (smfsports.org) at noon the day before the game. Please note that Stow is cashless but will accept a credit card at the gate. We encourage fans to purchase tickets IN ADVANCE to lessen the wait at the gate. Click Here for STOW TICKET POLICY.

