The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat has been arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose during a road rage incident in Arkansas over the weekend.Doug Ramsey, 53, was arrested on Saturday and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery in Fayetteville, according to KNWA.A responding officer reportedly found “two males with bloody faces” at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, according to the news outlet, which cited a “preliminary report” on the incident.The altercation was sparked when another car made tried to edge in front of Mr Ramsey’s vehicle as they were both leaving the parking garage and made contact with the front passenger side tyre, according to the report. Mr Ramsey allegedly left his vehicle and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car.Mr Ramsey then approached the owner of the other car, “pulled him in close and started punching his body,” and “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” the report said.Mr Ramsey was named the COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021, following three decades at Tyson Foods, according to a press release from the company.He is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on October 19.

