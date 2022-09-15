Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
wdrb.com
Missing 14-year-old autistic boy found safe, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing endangered 14-year-old boy was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Jose Lopez was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Denis neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lopez is autistic. He is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, Hispanic and African American....
wdrb.com
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager found shot in Klondike neighborhood; investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after Louisville officers found him shot in the Klondike neighborhood. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers found...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on I-264, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Interstate 264 at Southern Parkway on Sunday, according to LMPD. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
Wave 3
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
WLKY.com
LMPD is looking for missing 9-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl. Police say Kahyla Bailey went missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kahyla was last seen on the 400 block of E. St. Catherine in the Shelby Park neighborhood. She is 4 feet, 8 inches, and weighs...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was taken to...
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands...
Wave 3
Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
