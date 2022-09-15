ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Missing 14-year-old autistic boy found safe, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing endangered 14-year-old boy was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Jose Lopez was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Denis neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lopez is autistic. He is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, Hispanic and African American....
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Bellewood, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on I-264, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Interstate 264 at Southern Parkway on Sunday, according to LMPD. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY
Wave 3

Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD is looking for missing 9-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl. Police say Kahyla Bailey went missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kahyla was last seen on the 400 block of E. St. Catherine in the Shelby Park neighborhood. She is 4 feet, 8 inches, and weighs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Manner Of Death#Coroner#Health And Safety#Louisville Metro Police
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy