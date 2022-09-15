ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray County, CO

3 killed after Jeep falls off Colorado cliff during off-roading tour

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySf43_0hxLPjRu00

Three people were killed during an off-roading tour of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains when their Jeep plunged over a cliff on Monday, a report said.

Arizona tourists Diana Robles, 28; Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60; and hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep Gladiator drifted off the edge of Ouray County Road 361 and landed hundreds of feet below, according to The Montrose Daily Press.

The vehicle first fell 100 feet to the bottom of a cliff, according to police and the outlet. It then rolled about 140 feet down a rocky embankment, ejecting Fehd, officials said. The bodies of the two sightseers were found in the car, which rested on its roof near the bank of a creek, police said.

Before the crash, Robles, a Yuma nurse, had reportedly just snapped a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass, a “thrilling” trail that is the second highest drivable pass in Colorado, according to AllTrails .

Figueroa-Perez, Robles’ aunt, also worked as a nurse, according to a Facebook post from a relative of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBunT_0hxLPjRu00
Diana Robles, 28, was killed when the Jeep tumbled down the embankment.
Diana Figueroa/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gta8H_0hxLPjRu00
Her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, also perished in the accident.
Diana Figueroa/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spsYU_0hxLPjRu00
A narrow dirt road leads up to Imogene Pass, which has an elevation of 13,114 feet.
Getty Images

“We know they are in the merciful hands of our Lord as they themselves being nurses had healing hands in every life they touched,” Diana Figueroa wrote .

Fehd worked at Colorado West Jeep Rentals and Tours, where he was known for his “quirky, genuine way” with his passengers, according to The Ouray County Plaindealer .

Monday’s accident marked the second deadly crash in the area in just a week. On Sept. 5, an Arizona man was killed and his wife was injured when their ATV rolled hundreds of feet near Imogene Pass, the Daily Press reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Arizona State
County
Ouray County, CO
City
Ouray, CO
City
Yuma, CO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Roading#San Juan Mountains#Traffic Accident#The Montrose Daily Press#Alltrails
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy