Ben McAdoo has new perspective as he faces old Giants team at timely moment

What a well-timed visit from Ben McAdoo.

The Giants just won their season opener for the first time in six years and boast a winning record at any point in any season for the first time since the end of 2016, when McAdoo was the head coach.

Back then, it seemed that McAdoo was long for the job, but he was fired before his second season ended (13-15 record) when his locker room leadership collapsed, and he benched Eli Manning to start Geno Smith in his final game at the helm.

It’s been a bumpy road for the Giants ever since — until now. So, who can put an end to the era of good feelings? The Carolina Panthers visit Sunday, and their offensive coordinator was asked Wednesday what he learned from his stint leading the Giants.

“Probably having an experience is a lot greater than having an opinion,” McAdoo said. “You really get a chance to find out what’s important to you.

“You get an opportunity like I had in New York, you go in and apply things that you think you really believe in — and then you figure out what you believe in when it’s a baptism-by-fire situation your first chance to be a head coach in this league. There’s nothing really that prepares you for it. Usually you fall back on the things you grow up on and how you were raised.”

McAdoo sat out two seasons before returning to the NFL as Jaguars quarterbacks coach in 2020. He was an offensive consultant for the Cowboys last season — and made his first return trip to MetLife Stadium, where he shook hands with team owner John Mara during the pregame — but didn’t address the situation with the media.

“Love New York. Got a lot of great memories there. A lot of great people there in that organization,” McAdoo said. “Right now it’s about getting ready to play a football game, and for me to spend any time thinking about that would be selfish and not very smart. Played them twice last year when I was in Dallas, and it really didn’t factor into anything. Playing them again this year, so far there is nothing to it. I try to keep it between the ditches with my feelings.”

After two seasons as Giants offensive coordinator, McAdoo was promoted to head coach when Tom Coughlin retired. He led the Giants to their only playoff berth (2016) since Super Bowl XLVI in 2011. Only receiver Sterling Shepard and practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb remain from McAdoo’s tenure.

“I try not to think about any of that stuff anymore,” Shepard said. “I’m really just focused on what we got here and now. My main focus is getting this team back on the right track. That’s the culture the ones before us built — and the last few years have been super tough.”