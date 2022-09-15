ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in Colorado National Monument crash, another injured

By Fox News
 3 days ago

A 28-year-old woman died after a vehicle crash at Colorado National Monument, the National Park Service said.

The agency said Tuesday that the accident occurred off Rim Rock Drive near the Coke Ovens Overlook. A second occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

A 911 call came in at approximately 10:20 p.m. local time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The 23-mile Rim Rock Drive winds up switchbacks onto the mesa tops and then along canyon walls. Several overlooks give visitors the ability to take in the view.

There is one entrance at each end of Rim Rock Drive and the NPS notes that the road is “challenging, narrow and steep in some sections with sheer dropoffs.”

