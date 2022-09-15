ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Archery hunter sustains life-threatening injuries from moose attack

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwWA4_0hxLPbO600

Colorado authorities say an archery hunter sustained life-threatening injuries when he was gored and trampled by a moose in a remote area west of Fort Collins.

The rare moose attack happened Tuesday as the adult male hunter prepared to shoot the animal with an arrow, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tells The Coloradoan.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Jenevieve Kramer says the injured hunter activated an emergency signal from a GPS device. Other hunters located the man as he hiked out of the area south of Cameron Peak, about 70 miles west of Fort Collins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJLNf_0hxLPbO600
Other hunters located the injured archer 70 miles west of Fort Collins after he activated an emergency signal from a GPS device.
Denver Post via Getty Images

A sheriff’s deputy performed “life-saving” first aid and applied a tourniquet, Kramer says. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“He was in very bad shape,” Kramer said.

It was the fourth moose attack on a person this year and the 13th since 2019, according to Travis Duncan, a spokesperson with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado’s archery moose season runs from Sept. 11 to Sept. 30.

