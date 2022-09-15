Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: In desperate need of a spark, Huskers should turn to Chubba Purdy at QB
The in-season overhaul continued Sunday in Lincoln. Interim coach Mickey Joseph, following a humiliating 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, relieved defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of his duties. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over the unit for the final 8 games. Nebraska’s defense deserves a lion’s share of the blame...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shoulders blame following disappointing HC debut for Nebraska
Mickey Joseph didn’t have a good start to his interim head coaching debut for Nebraska as the Huskers were crushed 49-14 at home to No. 6 Oklahoma. Joseph is coaching Nebraska after head coach Scott Frost was fired after a disastrous 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern last week.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC
Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Mickey Joseph's debut one to forget as Sooners roll
A strong start soon turned ugly in Lincoln. No. 6 Oklahoma rolled in and spoiled Mickey Joseph’s debut as interim head coach of Nebraska. The 49-14 Sooners’ win served as a microcosm of Nebraska’s problems. Defensive failures, offensive line woes, turnovers … they all reared their ugly heads. Joseph has his work cut out. That’s not news to anyone.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan makes pitch for Huskers to hire one coach with t-shirt in Week 3
Nebraska fans have been through the wringer in recent years. Program golden child Scott Frost was even unable to turn things around and was fired on Sunday. Expecting Mickey Joseph to immediately turn things around – especially against No. 6 Oklahoma – was optimistic, to say the least. While the drubbing going on in Lincoln this weekend is far from Joseph’s fault, it further confirms how poor this Nebraska team truly is.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
saturdaytradition.com
Bruce Feldman weighs in on Nebraska's firing of Scott Frost
Bruce Feldman had quite the take on FOX Big Noon Kickoff Saturday/. The crew is on location in Lincoln for Nebraska’s first game under Mickey Joseph versus No. 6 Oklahoma. He weighed in on Scott Frost’s firing and named some potential candidates for the vacant job. “Talking to...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
saturdaytradition.com
Gus Johnson absence: Joel Klatt to handle second half broadcast of Nebraska-Oklahoma game
Joel Klatt will handle the second half of the Nebraska-Oklahoma broadcast. Per Klatt, Gus Johnson is feeling under the weather and had to exit. Oklahoma leads Nebraska 35-7 exiting the halftime break. Hopefully, Johnson is simply feeling under the weather like stated. Johnson is one of college football’s most passionate...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against
Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
