Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Survey finds Oklahoma has fourth-angriest drivers in U.S.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
KTUL
Banned book week in Oklahoma begins with a banned book read-out
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state, we've been hearing from teachers fearful of losing their jobs from House Bill 1775. Sunday, September 18th marks the beginning of banned books week, and Oklahomans gathered for a banned book read-out, to celebrate their freedom to read. People at the read-out...
KTUL
Experts disagree with classifying fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of 18 states asking President Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. It’s an unusual request for an unusually dangerous drug. When one hears the phrase “weapon of mass destruction,” they typically think of mushroom clouds, not pills...
KTUL
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
KTUL
55% of Oklahomans live in child care deserts and OKDHS is hoping to fill the gap
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With restricted access to abortion in Oklahoma, the spotlight has now turned on providing child care options for women and supporting families in need of resources. The state and federal governments are emphasizing the need to fill the gap in care in all regions...
KTUL
Oklahoma State Department of Health offering free self-tests to detect HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is implementing a program that provides free self-tests to detect HIV. The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes. The test kits also include resources and information about preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
KTUL
Sailor killed aboard the USS Oklahoma to be buried with full military honors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Ohio native who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific with full military honors. Beoin Corzatt enlisted in the Navy in 1939 and received several promotions up to his final...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Oklahoma's real estate market strong, but changing with inflation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This is certainly not the first time the Oklahoma Association of Realtors has ever held a meeting, but the topics could be among some of the most consequential they've discussed in years. "This year we had sessions ranging from the coming recession, if we may...
KTUL
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Comments / 0