Texas State

KTUL

Survey finds Oklahoma has fourth-angriest drivers in U.S.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Banned book week in Oklahoma begins with a banned book read-out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state, we've been hearing from teachers fearful of losing their jobs from House Bill 1775. Sunday, September 18th marks the beginning of banned books week, and Oklahomans gathered for a banned book read-out, to celebrate their freedom to read. People at the read-out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State Department of Health offering free self-tests to detect HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is implementing a program that provides free self-tests to detect HIV. The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes. The test kits also include resources and information about preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
PUBLIC SAFETY

