Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post. During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School,...
KCRA.com
Dazed on the Green music, cannabis festival featuring E-40, Wiz Khalifa is canceled
A music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County and set to have Wiz Khalifa and E-40 as headliners has been canceled just before it was set to take place. Dazed on the Green organizers cited "a significant health and safety risk."
The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia
He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
theeastsiderla.com
"Ghosts" star buys in Atwater for $2.4M | Focus on Latino homebuyers | New warehouses for Lincoln Heights
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
mercedcountytimes.com
Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making
Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue. […]
Los Baños Enterprise
Mayor Tom Faria resigns saying he will no longer be a resident of Los Banos as of Saturday
Following 16 years on the city council; LLamas supports appointing Llanez to vacant mayor’s position. In a letter to the Los Banos interim city manager on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Tom Faria resigned his position as mayor citing that he’s no longer a resident of the city. Later, Interim City Manager Greg Wellman issued a press release announcing Faria’s resignation.
Impaired driver crosses into oncoming traffic on Highway 180, killing one: CHP
One person is dead, and several others are injured after a suspected impaired driver crossed into oncoming traffic in Western Fresno County on Saturday night.
19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
krcrtv.com
Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway
MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres
CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday. Police say “they hope this […]
